Altered pic of Ice Cube, 50 Cent in 'Trump 2020' hats goes viral

An altered picture of Ice Cube and 50 Cent wearing "Trump 2020" hats circulated widely on social media Tuesday, fueled in part by a tweet from Eric Trump.

“Two great, courageous Americans,” Trump’s son tweeted. He removed the tweet after being called out by Ice Cube on Twitter.

In the original photo, both entertainers were wearing baseball caps with sports logos. Ice Cube’s hat says “Big3,” a reference to a 3-on-3 basketball league he co-founded, and 50 Cent wears one with the New York Yankees logo. Ice Cube shared the original photo on his Twitter account on July 6 to send a birthday message to 50 Cent.

“Happy birthday to the homie ⁦@50cent,” he tweeted with the photo.

The manipulated image was shared thousands of times on Twitter and Facebook since it began gaining attention on Monday.

“This is the start of a really bad week for the Democrats…,” one Twitter user said on a post with the altered photo that had more than 8,000 shares Monday.

Ice Cube, whose real name is O'Shea Jackson, recently came under fire for appearing to work with the Trump administration on his “Contract with Black Americans,” which calls for a new dynamic for how the United States is run to address racial issues.

“Facts: I put out the [Contract with Black America],” the rapper tweeted. “Both parties contacted me. Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election. Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA.”

He's since clarified that he has not endorsed either campaign.

On Monday, 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, shared an image on Instagram depicting a news broadcast that stated New York would be taxed at a rate of 58% and New York City at 62% under Biden's policy.

"WHAT THE F---! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT," he wrote in the caption. "F--- NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f---ing mind."

On Tuesday, 50 Cent further detailed his opposition to the policy, sharing a recording of a Fox News broadcast story about his reaction to the numbers.

Highlighted in the clip was a tweet from Trump adviser Katrina Pierson, who wrote, "I guess 50 cent don’t want to end up 20 cent."

The rapper agreed in his own tweet on Tuesday.

"Yeah, i don’t want to be 20cent. 62% is a very, very,bad idea. i don’t like it !" he wrote before plugging ABC's "For Life" and the Starz mobile app.

The rappers had not responded to requests for comment at the time of publication.