Hulk is a 175-pound pitbull you don’t want to get angry

Hulk is a 175-pound pitbull who you definitely don’t want to get angry.

The 18 month-old pit looks intimidating for a reason. His New Hampshire-based owners, Marlon and Lisa Grennan, who own Dark Dynasty K9’s -- a company that breeds, trains, and supplies pits to celebrities and ultra-wealthy clients as security dogs -- say Hulk is trained to kill, but is such a sweetheart, the let him play with their 3-year-old son.

In fact, there are even pics of the toddler riding Hulk like a horse around the house.

While the pit and the tot play nicely, the couple does acknowledge that their family pet could snap their child like a toothpick at any time.

“A dog the size of the Hulk could kill someone if it was in the wrong situation at the wrong time," said Marlon Grennan, according to the Telegraph UK. "The power of this dog is unrivaled. If he bit down on someone's arm with full power it would snap like a toothpick."

Size and training aside, Hulk’s owner claims the enormous canine is just like any family pet: loving and in need of a good belly scratch. They hope the gentle giant will dash the negative stigma about pitbulls’ dangerous dispositions. However, the dog lovers remind people that having a dog like Hulk is no small feat, and it requires lots of training from a skilled professional.

“They go through enormous amounts of training and are more used to going up against multiple grown men and hearing loud noises," Lisa Grennan said. "So the little things a kid might do to startle a regular dog isn't going to phase ours at all."

