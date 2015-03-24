Hugh Jackman accidentally cuts himself with knife during performance

Hugh Jackman sliced the tip of his finger onstage during a preview of his Broadway show “The River” Wednesday night.



A witness told The New York Post the “Wolverine” star accidentally cut himself with a knife as he chopped a lemon around 30 minutes into the performance, and noticeably bled for an hour.



“Blood was spurting everywhere. It was reminiscent of Dan Aykroyd‘s Julia Child impression on ‘SNL,'” the source said.



But ever the professional showman, Tony-winner Jackman grabbed a towel, which became streaked with blood, and carried on. .



A spokesman for the actor said he was examined by medics, but didn’t need stitches, signed autographs for fans after the show, and was due to perform as scheduled Thursday evening.



Our source added, “Hugh managed to improvise so well that when he got offstage, someone asked him if he’s going to do that every night. He replied, ‘Hopefully not, I’ve only got five fingers on each hand.'”

More On This...