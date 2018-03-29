How to Find Out if You're Eligible for iPhone 7 Upgrade

Are you eligible for the new iPhone 7 or 7S? Find out using Kurt “Cyber Guy” Knutsson’s tips below!

VERIZON

Call #874 on your Verizon mobile phone regardless of your current phone being an Android or iPhone. A text arrives describing your upgrade status.

AT&T

Dial *639# on your current wireless phone and you will receive a text showing what your upgrade status is for an iPhone 7 upgrade.

SPRINT

Text the word UPGRADE to 1311 or dial *2 from your mobile phone then press 1 and 1 again. (Sprint says they are doling out free iPhone 7 32GB models if you trade-in your current smartphone and commit to any of their plans, see sprint.com/iphone for details. )

T-MOBILE

Call 1-866-646-4688 to see if you are eligible for a Jump! on Demand upgrade. You can also logon to your T-Mobile account, click Shop, then Start Now. If Start Now is not apparent, then you are not eligible for an upgrade.

