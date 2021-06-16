How Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are feeling about their upcoming wedding: report

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani couldn't be more excited about their impending nuptials.

The pair, who announced they got engaged in October, is set to wed this summer.

"Ever since they got engaged, they have both been adamant that no wedding will happen until it's safe for family and friends to attend," an insider told People magazine on Wednesday.

"Gwen expressed early on that she really wanted a summer wedding," the source added, noting Stefani "was upset earlier this year when it seemed to be no end in sight for the pandemic."

GWEN STEFANI CELEBRATES BRIDAL SHOWER WITH FAMILY AHEAD OF WEDDING TO BLAKE SHELTON: ‘I’M GETTING MARRIED!’

"She slowly started planning the wedding this spring though," the insider shared.

Stefani, 51, and Shelton, 44, are said to be "both ecstatic" that they can finally say "I Do."

"They are getting married this summer," the source dished to the outlet. "Gwen's boys will be very involved. Blake is a great extra dad and very close with the boys."

Stefani shares three sons with her "ex" Gavin Rossdale.

The insider's comments echo what the "God's Country" crooner previously said when he revealed in March that he and Stefani were looking to secure their wedding "this summer" before they get "sucked back in" to their posts on " The Voice ."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I think we’re right here at the point with COVID, it looks like it might be OK, but I don’t know so that’s tentatively the plan," Shelton said on the "Hoda & Jenna" fourth hour of NBC's "TODAY" show.

Last week, the "No Doubt" frontwoman shared she had been whisked away for a surprise bridal shower.

"I got kidnapped by my family to celebrate," Stefani said in a selfie video shared on her Instagram. "I'm getting married!"

Stefani also posted photos featuring a handful of lavish gifts she received which included a card "to the Bride to Be" and a bouquet of pink and orange flowers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Feeling loved feeling blessed," she wrote, adding a praying hands emoji. In addition, Stefani shared a photo of herself sipping wine while clutching her array of gifts that she reposted from a friend with the caption: "SHE'S GETTING MARRIIIEEEED."

Shelton was previously married to Miranda Lambert .

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report