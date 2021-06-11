Gwen Stefani celebrates bridal shower with family ahead of wedding to Blake Shelton: ‘I’m getting married!’

Gwen Stefani said she had no idea she was being whisked away to a surprise bridal shower on Thursday ahead of her upcoming wedding to country star Blake Shelton.

The singer, 51, couldn’t curb her excitement at the fact she’s a bride-to-be and said as much in a selfie video shared to her Instagram.

"I got kidnapped by my family to celebrate," she said in the quick flick, according to People magazine. "I'm getting married!"

Stefani also posted photos featuring a cornucopia of lavish gifts she received which included a card "to the Bride to Be" and a bouquet of pink and orange flowers.

"Feeling loved feeling blessed," she wrote, adding a praying hands emoji.

The "No Doubt" frontwoman also shared a photo of herself sipping wine while clutching her array of gifts that she reposted from a friend with the caption: "SHE'S GETTING MARRIIIEEEED."

In March, Shelton, 44, revealed that he and Stefani were looking to secure their nuptials "this summer" before they get "sucked back in" to their posts on "The Voice."

"I think we’re right here at the point with COVID, it looks like it might be OK, but I don’t know so that’s tentatively the plan," the crooner told the "Today" show’s "Hoda & Jenna" at the time.

In January, Miley Cyrus threw her hat into the ring of consideration as a potential wedding singer and even promised to be on her "best behavior" should she be invited to the looming shindig.

"[Stefani and Shelton] I'll be your wedding singer!" Cyrus tweeted at the couple. "I promise to be on my best behavior. Or worst. whatever you want! It's your special day! Cheers to loving you both almost as much as you love each other!"

Adam Levine, 44, also joked that Shelton and Stefani wouldn’t be able to afford him and predicted they would likely tap another country star to perform at their ceremony.

"They can't afford me," he told SiriusXM's "The Morning Mash Up" in a recent interview, adding that he "would love" and "be honored" to do the gig.

"They won't ask me though," Levine maintained. "They'll probably get like Luke Bryan or somebody."

The A-list couple announced their engagement in October and Levine also thought back to a moment when Shelton told late-night host Seth Meyers that he would be tapping the Grammy-winner for his services at the pending soirée.

"I'm sitting there in bed, eating popcorn, and I'm like, 'Man, f--k you, I'm not coming to play your wedding,'" Levine recalled.

"I love them so much. Just so funny you mentioned them cause I just texted them 10 minutes ago, just like, 'I miss you guys. I love you guys.' Yeah, they're the best," Levine told the radio program.