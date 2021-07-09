Housekeeper alleges Chris Brown's dog attacked her then singer euthanized it to 'destroy evidence'

A housekeeper is claiming that Chris Brown's dog, Hades, allegedly attacked her at his California home and left her bleeding and requiring stitches.

According to a Los Angeles lawsuit filed Tuesday (per NBC News), the housekeeper was yelling for help and no one came to her aide.

The plaintiff, who has remained anonymous, then claimed that the singer took the dog 600 miles away to have it euthanized back in December in order to "destroy evidence and flee the scene."

Nancy Doumanian, the attorney for the unnamed client, said in her complaint that the housekeeper was putting garbage in the trash when "a very large brown dog comes out of nowhere and viciously and brutally mauls, bites and attacks."

POLICE CALLED TO CHRIS BROWN’S LOS ANGELES HOME, BATTERY REPORT TAKEN IN ALLEGED ALTERCATION

The incident reportedly occurred on Dec. 12 at Brown's Tarzana home.

"The dog begins savagely biting her face, her arms and other parts of her person and body, literally tearing out and ripping off large chunks of her skin from her face and her arms," Doumanian wrote.

"At the time, the occupants of the home included the defendant Brown, his security guards or security team members. As she lay there bleeding profusely, barely able to see as blood was covering her eyes, face and body, she observes defendant Brown approach her, standing over her, as he is speaking on his cell phone," the complaint described.

CHRIS BROWN HIT WITH CRIMINAL CHARGES OVER PET MONKEY, FACES UP TO SIX MONTHS IN JAIL: REPORT

Brown reportedly ordered his security team to dispose of the dog and it was euthanized by Humboldt County authorities, per the housekeeper's statement.

Meanwhile, Humboldt County sheriff's records show that a dog that was microchipped to Brown's address was put down after the owner surrendered the animal. The dog was "aggressive and unsuitable for adoption" after an attack that left someone with "serious injuries," per the records.

The records also indicate that the attack was considered "high profile" because the dog's owner "is a celebrity and the injuries were extensive, 80 stitches in the face and arms."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The lawsuit is seeking damages from Brown, although the amount was not identified in the docs. A rep for Brown didn't immediately return Fox News' request for comment.