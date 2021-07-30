‘House of Gucci’ trailer sees Lady Gaga push fashion brand to the limits

Lady Gaga is back on the big screen.

Nearly three years after taking audiences by storm in "A Star is Born," Gaga has found her second leading role in MGM’s "House of Gucci."

The film’s first trailer dropped Thursday evening and showcases the "911" singer as Patrizia Reggiani, the wife of Maurizio Gucci, who was a grandson of fashion mogul Guccio Gucci.

"It was a name that sounded so sweet, so seductive," Gaga’s well-dressed Reggiani says in a thick Italian accent in the trailer. "Synonymous with worth, style power."

She adds: "But that name was a curse, too."

Reggiani’s went down in history when she ordered the murder of her husband, played by Adam Driver.

The trailer saw Al Pacino’s Aldo Gucci – son of Guccio and uncle to Maurizio – tear into Jared Leto’s Paulo Gucci for not dressing "the part" as a member of the famous family.

"It’s chic," an unrecognizable Leto responds.

"Gucci needs new blood," Reggiani says over a montage of clips putting the luxurious Gucci lifestyle on display. "It’s time to take out the trash."

"They are my family," retorts Maurizio.

"So am I," his wife shoots back.

In another brief shot, Paulo calls Reggiani "a real firecracker" in conversation with Maurizio, who agrees that "she’s a handful."

Though fans don’t see the infamous murder take place, a shot of a hitman scoping out his target hints that the flick will see the death of Maurizio.

"I don’t consider myself to be a particularly ethical person," Reggiani confesses while stirring a warm beverage at a snowy locale. "But I am fair."

The trailer ends with Reggiani swearing on the "Father, son and House of Gucci" that she can keep a secret as she imitates the sign of the cross.

Directed by Ridley Scott, "House of Gucci" is expected to be a frontrunner for Academy Awards early next year. The film, also featuring appearances from Salma Hayek and Jeremy Irons, will hit theaters Nov. 24.