Demi Lovato's new record "Unbroken" hit stores at midnight Tuesday and she was on hand with her New York City fans to celebrate. Find out more in today's daily 411 links.

GOSSIPCENTER: Demi Lovato Bonds With Fans

YOU BEAUTY: Christina Hendricks Shares Her Tips for Looking Beautiful

JUST JARED: Sarah Michelle Gellar Takes a Stroll With Daughter

CELEBUZZ: Justin and Jen Stroll in New York City in the Rain