Hooters bartender Grace Burchett reveals how she got in shape for the 2023 calendar

When it came to Grace Burchett serving sizzling looks, the third time’s the charm.

The bartender, who worked at the Fort Myers Beach Hooters in Florida before Hurricane Ian destroyed the restaurant, is Miss March in the 2023 Hooters calendar. Burchett, who now works at the Naples Hooters, previously appeared twice in the sought-after swimsuit calendar.

"It was so surreal," she told Fox News Digital about learning she was featured in the 2023 edition. "For a moment, I thought I didn’t make it. But this is so special to me. And it means so much to me because being a face for the company allows me to get more involved with charity events and fundraising. It’s giving me a bigger platform to represent the company and do good, which I’m very proud of."

The American restaurant chain is inviting patrons to purchase a calendar in support of Operation Calendar Drop. Hooters will collect and ship the calendars to active-duty personnel deployed in the United States and around the world.

HOOTERS GIRL MADISON NOVO SAYS CHILDHOOD HEALTH BATTLE INSPIRED HER TO GIVE BACK: ‘IT REALLY CHANGES YOU’

According to Hooters, more than 100,000 calendars have been distributed to troops worldwide since 2013. Since the Clearwater, Florida location opened in 1983, the company has supported veterans, servicemen and servicewomen by raising thousands of dollars for non-profit military organizations.

It was also noted that $1 of every calendar sold supports the Kelly Jo Dowd Breast Cancer Research Fund as part of the "Give a Hoot" fundraising efforts. Dowd, an original Hooters girl, succumbed to breast cancer in 2007. The calendar has raised over $1 million.

And how did Burchett get in calendar-ready shape while being surrounded by the sights and smells of wings all day? She said it’s surprisingly simple.

"I’m a big StairMaster girl," she chuckled. "We move a lot at work, but the StairMaster has been my go-to workout routine for the last five years. I just get on there and put my headphones on. It’s mindless, but it gives you a great workout. You don’t realize how much you’ve worked out in it until you're done. If you want to change your routine, you can’t go wrong with it. It’s also better for your joints. And I find it easier for me than running."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The West Virginia University graduate has also kept busy in other ways. She participated in a fundraiser for Valarie’s House in Fort Myers, Florida. The nonprofit organization provides grief support to children and families mourning the loss of a loved one.

"[Hooters] is always presenting us with opportunities to give back both locally and internationally," she explained. "Last year we did a raffle to support Valarie’s House. And then during our trip to the Bahamas for the photo shoot this year, we brought supplies, like coloring books, school supplies, and feminine hygiene products for Gateway Christian Academy in Bimini. That was special because I want to give back to the community as much as I can."

"We also have a coworker, one of our kitchen guys," she continued. "He lived right behind the Fort Myers Beach location. His house was washed away. He was staying with his father in Naples. He also has two children… the company has done so much to make sure that this man and his family are well taken care of. We have plans to adopt the family for Christmas, making sure they get a tree and that they have access to a nice, big Christmas dinner. We also want to make sure his kids get gifts. In light of such a terrible event as Hurricane Ian, good stuff comes out of it. I’m just thankful that we could give him and his family support. To lose your job is one thing, but to lose your house is something else. And yet he's been so resilient."

Hooters was first opened by six businessmen with no restaurant experience. Their goal was to launch an establishment that had hot wings, cold beer and big screen TV. More than 420 restaurants can be found today in 42 states and 29 countries. The waitresses can still be seen in the company’s trademark orange shorts.

HOOTERS GIRL REVEALS HOW THEY GET THEIR TIGHTS IN VIRAL TIKTOK VIDEO

The West Virginia native said she is aware there are still misconceptions that exist about her job. Burchett shared she is hoping to change that narrative.

"I would say that coming up on our 40th anniversary in 2023, the company has worked so hard to create a more family-friendly environment," she said. "There are always going to be people who are critical and maybe haven’t seen that family-friendly environment at locations they’ve been to. But I’m proud of where I work, which makes that a priority. There will always be people that give you a hard time… I truly feel we have a good support system."

"We also have great relationships with our regulars," she continued. "We’ve made great connections over the years. Some of these people have become lifelong friends. They’re genuinely good people. And being in Florida, it’s beautiful all year round… We have a good work ethic here. I know there are stereotypes about the girls that work here. But we are all working on our degrees. We’ve got girls in nursing school, girls going to law school, girls who are working seven days a week to provide for their families and girls who are simply saving for the future. I have a business degree and I want to work my way up to a corporate role. My experience is that these girls are hard workers with big dreams. And they’re changing that negative connection that can sometimes be associated with Hooters."

Most recently, Burchett participated in a calendar tour where $10,500 was presented to the Children's Advocacy Center of Collier County, Florida, along with books and stuffed animals.

"I wear my uniform with pride, and that’s always been my experience," she said.