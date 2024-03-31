Expand / Collapse search
'Home Improvement's Patricia Richardson not into a Tim Allen-rumored reboot, notes on-screen son is a 'felon'

Tim Allen teased a 'Home Improvement' reboot in November

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Patricia Richardson wasn't shocked Tim Allen became a movie star Video

Patricia Richardson wasn't shocked Tim Allen became a movie star

Patricia Richardson explained to Fox News Digital that Tim Allen was better on "Home Improvement" than many of the seasoned actors she had worked with before.

Patricia Richardson is not looking to reprise her role in, "Home Improvement," despite rumors from the show's star and her onscreen husband, Tim Allen, who has suggested otherwise.

In a recent conversation on the "Back to the Best" podcast, Richardson was emphatic that she did not want to do a reboot of the 90s sitcom. "It was so weird…I would hear [Tim] was coming out publicly and saying this stuff about how everyone was on board to do a ‘Home Improvement’ reunion," she remarked. "But he never asked me, and he never asked Jonathan [Taylor Thomas]. Who I talk to."

"So I called Jonathan one day and said, 'Has he asked you about this? And he went, ‘No.’ And "Why's he going around telling everybody that we're all on board when he hasn’t talked to you or me?'"

Patricia RIchardson as Jill Taylor in a brown blazer stands next to Tim Allen as Tim Taylor in a green sweater on "Home Improvement"

Patricia Richardson starre opposite Tim Allen in "Home Improvement," but would not be interested in doing a reboot. (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

The cast of "Home Improvement" sitting on a bench hanging on to pillars outside the home

"Home Improvement" ran for 8 seasons. It followed Tim Taylor [Tim Allen] and his wife Jill [Patricia Richardson] who hosted a television show while simultaneously raising three rowdy boys. (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Richardson added that at one point, a rumor online had circulated about a specific script pertaining to her character, matriarch Jill Taylor. "He was kind of lying to people and telling people I was on board and I didn't know anything about it," she said of Allen. "So I wrote a big thing on Twitter and said 'I'm not involved in any series with Jill and I've also never even been asked to do another ‘Home Improvement’ reunion thing. But I would not want to," she added.

"I mean, Zach is now a felon," she said, referencing her onscreen son Zachary Ty Bryan, who has been arrested for a litany of charges including domestic violence. In October, he pleaded guilty to felony assault in the fourth degree. 

In 1978, Allen was arrested for possession of cocaine, pleading guilty to felony drug trafficking charges, avoiding a life sentence by giving the names of others involved. He served a little over 2 years before being paroled.

Zachery Ty Bryan soft smiles in mugshot

Zachery Ty Bryan starred as Brad Taylor in "Home Improvement." He's pictured here in a mugshot. (Lane County Jail)

"Taran [Noah Smith] hasn’t acted since he left the show; he's not an actor anymore," Richardson continued of her youngest onscreen son. "And Jonathan's not really interested in acting. He wants to direct and write. And we don’t have Wilson," she said referencing late actor Earl Hindman who portrayed the family's neighbor.

"It's not gonna be the show, at all," Richardson said of a possible reboot. "And people think we can just magically go right back to who we were 30 years ago. And do a show that was 30 years ago and we've all changed quite a bit, I think, since then," she admitted. "It would be very weird."

Patricia Richardson sits on the couch and throws her head back during an episode of "Home Improvment" as Tim Allen looks at her lovingly

Patricia Richardson does not think a reboot of "Home Improvement" would be a good show. (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

"I think we did it, we did it well, we quit at the right time before it got really bad. And it should just stay as it is," she suggested. 

Her honesty comes months after initial rumblings of a reboot sparked by Allen in November. He told the now defunct outlet, The Messenger, as reported by Entertainment Weekly, "I see Richard Karn a lot," who played Al Borland. "And I talk to the boys and I'm there as one of their friends. We keep talking about [a spinoff]."

Tim Allen in a black shirt and dark glasses

In November, Tim Allen spoke about a potential "Home Improvement" reunion. (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moët & Chandon via Getty Images)

"It's funny, one of the conversations we've had recently is how weird it would be if 'Home Improvement' would be about the kids' kids," Allen shared. "Like if all of them had children, and I'm a grandparent. 'Home Re-Improvement; or something like that. It's come up."

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

