‘Home Improvement’ stars Tim Allen, Richard Karn are ‘back in the shop’ in ‘Assembly Required’ trailer

Fans are finally getting a "Tool Time" reunion, though it’s a little different this time around.

Former "Home Improvement" stars Tim Allen and Richard Karn are teaming up once again for History Channel’s latest competition series, "Assembly Required" — and the History Channel just gave viewers the first glimpse into the long-awaited reunion.

The History Channel unveiled the duo’s reunion via Twitter on Monday, sharing a short clip of Allen, 67, and Karn working together again in a familiar workspace.

"Ho ho ho. Translation: I’m back in the shop," Allen proclaims, harkening back to his signature grunts from the beloved 1990s sitcom.

"We still got it man, at least I do," Allen teases before Karn, 64, replies: "You got something."

Serving as hosts and executive producers of the show, Allen and Karn are joined by DIY expert April Wilkerson as they challenge contestants to "breathe new life into everyday household items in desperate need of fixing," per the History Channel’s description.

"In each episode, Allen and Karn will also dive into the unique history around these items to celebrate the men and women who crafted them, and the techniques used," the description concluded.

"Assembly Required" is slated to premiere Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 10 p.m. EST on the History Channel.