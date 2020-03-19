Tim Allen talks 22 years of sobriety, 'Home Improvement'

Tim Allen has a lot to be proud of.

The actor recently paid a visit to "The Kelly Clarkson Show" and participated in an interview that aired on Thursday, detailing his 22 years of sobriety.

"I've been drugs- and alcohol-free for about 22 years," said Allen, 66, then revealing that someone reached out to him before he got sober.

"Because I had money and I was a star, people help, they enable you to get by," recalled the comedian. "The program I practice, it's all about as soon as you get it, you gotta give it away. A kid can't hold on to all these toys, and every time he sees a new toy, and he goes, 'Mine,' you gotta drop one of those before you can grab another one."

He then noted that "it doesn't happen overnight. It's a day-to-day thing."

Allen also discussed his days on the beloved sitcom "Home Improvement," revealing that fans still ask him to perform his signature grunt.

"It's grunt for me," recounted Allen. "Like I'm one of those little monkeys that does this [clapping hands]. "

Another memory came to mind for Allen, one in which a police officer pulled him over and performed the grunt when he saw Allen in the car.

Yet another fan interaction popped into Allen's head as well.

"I'm up in Sacramento and my wife and I were going through town and the guy across the streets goes 'Oh, hey!' -- which I like when people think I have to turn around when they just yell 'Hey!'" he remembered. "I [turn around] and he goes 'you... tool belt!'... and I went 'Claw hammer..."

"This world is not like it was in 'Home Improvement,'" said Allen, noting the show's significance. "In 'Home Improvement,' I believe 24 million viewers on a Tuesday night."

On the subject, Allen reminisced about live simulcasting an episode on the Space Shuttle Endeavour.

"It looked like it was phony," he recalled. "It looked like it was floating around in there, doing a tool time. I've got all the stuff at my shop, I'm a space freak. I just love that stuff and I said 'What kind of money was this? Who did this?' where they're floating around because the joke was: I was doing a tool time and they're all sleepy because it was so boring."

The actor continued, noting that they shot it live from the Space Shuttle Endeavour.

The two also discussed Allen's memorable performance as Buzz Lightyear in the "Toy Story" films and a young child that thought Allen "swallowed Buzz Lightyear" upon hearing him say "To infinity and beyond."

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" is among many shows to have gone dark amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The announcement was made by Clarkson, 37, on Instagram, alongside the announcement that her upcoming Las Vegas Residency as been postponed, all due to the viral outbreak.

"As you may know, production on The Kelly Clarkson Show was temporarily shut down late last night and out of concern and care for everyone’s safety, we have chosen to postpone the April 1st opening of my Las Vegas residency, Invincible, until July," Clarkson wrote. "Details regarding ticket replacement are forthcoming and I can’t wait to see you this summer. For now, please keep your loved ones close, safe and healthy."