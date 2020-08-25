‘Home Improvement’ stars Tim Allen, Richard Karn reunite for new competition series ‘Assembly Required’

“Home Improvement” stars Tim Allen and Richard Karn are reuniting for a new competition show.

More than two decades after the two co-starred on the sitcom, the actors are executive producing a series for the History Channel with the working title, “Assembly Required." It is slated to premiere in 2021.

Allen, 67, is starring in the series alongside Karn, 64, who will host the show.

The 10-episode show “will spotlight the best and brightest builders from across the country, at their home workshops, as they compete to breathe new life into everyday household items in desperate need of fixing,” according to a press release.

“Let’s face it -- we’re living in a throwaway society,” Allen said in the release. “We buy, break, replace… rinse and repeat. Whatever happened to repair and rebuild?”

The “Last Man Standing” star also compared the concept of rebuilding to everyday life scenarios.

“There are some people who unfriend, unfollow and dispose of anything that offends, annoys or breaks – so I’ve created a show to remind people of the satisfaction and pride that comes from rebuilding something on their own,” he said.

Allen also gushed about getting Karn to do the project with him. “Now we’re talking More Power!” he said in reference to his “Home Improvement” character’s signature line.

“Albert Einstein once said, ‘I’m not a genius, I’m just passionately curious,’" Allen said. "Well, let’s get curious! Even a chimpanzee would at least show interest, right? Wait – I think I just came up with another idea for the show!"

In addition to contestants tasked with rebuilding and improving damaged items, Allen and Karn will “dive into the unique history” of the household items and spotlight the original creators.

“Our history is defined by the innovations of ordinary dreamers creating extraordinary things, from Thomas Edison’s light bulb to the Wright brothers’ first flight,” Eli Lehrer, executive vice president and general manager for the History Channel, said.

He added: “We look forward to partnering with Tim and Richard, America’s beloved duo, as they challenge a new wave of skilled individuals to think out-of-the-box to build upon the innovations of those before them. We hope this series will inspire viewers to think twice about throwing out that old item, roll up their sleeves and rebuild it better.”