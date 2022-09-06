Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Harry Styles
Published

'Don't Worry Darling' star Harry Styles 'did not' spit on Chris Pine: 'Foolish speculation,' rep says

Olivia Wilde's latest movie — which also stars Florence Pugh, Gemma Chan and Nick Kroll — has been marred with controversy

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for September 6 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for September 6

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chris Pine denied "Don't Worry Darling" star Harry Styles spit on him before the screening of their latest movie in Italy on Monday night as online speculation mounted that there was a tense moment between the actors in visually deceptive videos posted across social media.

It appeared as though Styles casually hissed at Pine as he sat down in his seat while the crowded room applauded his entrance at the Venice Film Festival, which seemed even more evident due to Pine's slow-clap reaction and gaze into his lap. Pine then appeared to shake his head as though there was an issue, but clarified that any idea of a mishap was just that.

"This is a ridiculous story…a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation," Pine's representative told Fox News Digital. "Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine."

OLIVIA WILDE DODGES QUESTION ABOUT FLORENCE PUGH'S ABSENCE AT VENICE PRESS CONFERENCE, FIRING OF SHIA LABEOUF

Chris Pine (left) denied Harry Styles (right) spit on him during the "Don't Worry Darling" premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Monday night.

Chris Pine (left) denied Harry Styles (right) spit on him during the "Don't Worry Darling" premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Monday night. (Getty Images)

They added, "There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tracy Wright is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to tracy.wright@fox.com.

Trending