'Don't Worry Darling' star Harry Styles 'did not' spit on Chris Pine: 'Foolish speculation,' rep says

Chris Pine denied "Don't Worry Darling" star Harry Styles spit on him before the screening of their latest movie in Italy on Monday night as online speculation mounted that there was a tense moment between the actors in visually deceptive videos posted across social media.

It appeared as though Styles casually hissed at Pine as he sat down in his seat while the crowded room applauded his entrance at the Venice Film Festival, which seemed even more evident due to Pine's slow-clap reaction and gaze into his lap. Pine then appeared to shake his head as though there was an issue, but clarified that any idea of a mishap was just that.

"This is a ridiculous story…a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation," Pine's representative told Fox News Digital. "Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine."

They added, "There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist."