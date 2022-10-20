Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel renew their wedding vows: '10 years ain’t enough!'

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary.

The former 'N Sync star took to Instagram Wednesday to share a slideshow of images with Biel and credited her for making him "a better husband and father every day."

"10 years ain’t enough! You make me a better husband and father every day! I love you so much you beautiful human! Run it back!" Timberlake captioned his post.

Timberlake’s tribute post featured several images of the couple together and a video of the duo reenacting a scene from "Lady and the Tramp" in which they shared a string of spaghetti and ended with a kiss.

JESSICA BIEL SHARES HER MARRIAGE ‘UPS AND DOWNS’ WITH JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE

The "Candy" actress shared her own tribute to her husband, revealing the couple recently renewed their wedding vows.

"Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime! Run it back, baby. RUN IT BACK. I love you," she wrote, echoing Timberlake’s sweet sentiment.

JESSICA BIEL SHARES RARE FAMILY PHOTO WITH JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE AND THEIR SONS: 'THANKFUL FOR MY GUYS'

Biel took to her Instagram story to explain an image of her wearing a white gown with a robe included in her anniversary post.

"From our wedding vow renewal this summer — in Italy where it all went down (and in @giambattistavalliparis again!)," she wrote alongside the image.

The couple tied the knot in Fasano, Italy in 2012. Timberlake and Biel share two sons: Silas, 7 and Phineas, 2.

In May, Biel shared with Entertainment Tonight her secret to a long-lasting marriage.

"Well, I'll have to give Justin the credit in this moment, for this one thing that he always says to me: 'We might be married, but we have to keep dating,' and it's so true," she told the outlet.

"You just have to keep making time for each other, and you have to keep making each other a priority. And do the things that you love together," Biel continued.

"It's not always easy, as we all know, but those touchpoint moments make all the hard times palatable."

In December 2019, the couple faced a brief scandal involving Timberlake's "Palmer" co-star, Alisha Wainwright, after he was seen holding her hand in a New Orleans bar.

In an Instagram post at the time, he addressed the incident, saying, "I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family, I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love.

"A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my co-star," he continued. "I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better.

"This is not the example I want to set for my son.

"I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that. I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it."