Elizabeth Hurley stars in erotic thriller written and directed by her son, 21

Elizabeth Hurley is taking a break from sharing bikini photos to take on a different sexy project.

A trailer for a movie she filmed last year, "Strictly Confidential," just dropped, and it's filled with scenes of Hurley in revealing clothing and a few shots of her getting intimate with another woman. The movie was written and directed by her 21-year-old son, Damian.

The story is about a woman named Mia who is "haunted by the suicide of her best friend, Rebecca," according to the synopsis shared on the movie's website.

"Reluctantly, she accepts an invitation from Rebecca’s family to their home in the Caribbean, where her college friends are assembling to commemorate Rebecca on the anniversary of her death," the site says.

"Once on the island, Mia is plagued by suspicions that there’s more to Rebecca’s death than meets the eye; gradually, she learns that both Rebecca’s family and each of the guests are harboring a deadly secret. … As more deceptions come to light, Mia finds herself drawn into a world of sex, duplicity and betrayal."

Hurley's character, Lily, appears several times in the trailer. There's a shot of her in a plunging red dress and another of her floating in the ocean in a white bikini.

As the synopsis mentioned, the protagonist, Mia, "finds herself drawn into a world of sex." and that's very apparent in the trailer.

There are several quick scenes, including one featuring a bare leg being raised by a hand and a silhouette of a naked woman and hands caressing bare shoulders.

There are no faces shown in these quick clips, but Hurley is prominently featured in one sexy scene, one in which another woman seduces her. And a later shot shows the same woman kissing her chest.

Yet another image shows Hurley seemingly throwing her head back in pleasure.

The film initially wrapped in December 2022, and in an Instagram post celebrating the milestone, Damian took the time to specifically thank his mother for her contributions to his project.

"Everyone involved deserves public declarations of adoration (all of which will come in due course) but right now I want to worship @ElizabethHurley1 who, during the making of my first ever short film back in 2010 (when I was 8) promised me she’d be in my first feature," he wrote.

"True to her word, the minute this film was greenlit, Mama dropped everything and raced out to the beautiful Caribbean to help. Working together was a dream."

It's obvious the two are close, and although it may be strange for some people to imagine doing something like this with a parent or child, it seems neither of them were bothered by those spicier scenes.

As of now, the movie has no set release date and is still listed as "in postproduction."