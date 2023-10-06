Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Rachel Bilson defends herself after Whoopi Goldberg slams her controversial statements on sex

Bilson originally made her comments on her 'Broad Ideas' podcast

By Emily Trainham Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Rachel Bilson is standing her ground.

The actress made headlines with her suggestion that it's "weird" for single, middle-aged men to have as few as four sexual partners.  

Whoopi Goldberg criticized Bilson's comments on "The View," and Bilson is defending herself, clarifying what she meant.

"I want to say that I've been a fan of Whoopi's for a very long time, so when I saw the tagline that she criticized something I said, I, of course, was concerned," she told Entertainment Weekly.

RACHEL BILSON SUGGESTS IT'S ‘WEIRD’ IF 40-YEAR-OLD SINGLE MEN ONLY HAD 4 SEX PARTNERS 

A photo of Rachel Bilson, Whoopi Goldberg

Rachel Bilson fights back against criticism from Whoopi Goldberg. (Gregg DeGuire/Lou Rocco/ABC)

"We make it a very safe open place to discuss anything, and we were just talking," Bilson added of her podcast, "Broad Ideas." "I have the power to edit our podcast, and I chose to keep the conversation as a whole in, because a lot of the time in life, you say something, and maybe you have a minute and you reflect on it.

"The point I get across is that it doesn't matter, and maybe in the past I would've looked at it [judgmentally], but I wouldn't do that anymore. I made it clear that I don't want to sound judgmental, it was important that that point get across, not what I said initially.

Rachel Bilson

Rachel Bilson said it was "a little weird" for a man in his 40s to have just a few sexual partners. (Getty Images)

"It was a flippant comment that I was just talking with friends, and then I retracted it, because even talking about it now, I'm like, 'I don't actually believe that.' That's why I think it's important to stand up for it and clarify.

RACHEL BILSON HAS ‘NEVER FAKED AN ORGASM,’ GOES AGAINST HER ‘PEOPLE-PLEASING’ NATURE

"Whatever's out there, a clickbait comment, if you go on to listen to the conversation as a whole and hear what I have to say, it actually isn't what was first presented. I think it's important to hear a whole conversation before casting your own judgment or criticism on something."

Rachel Bilson

Rachel Bilson clarified her original statement after being criticized by Whoopi Goldberg. (Getty Images)

The full comment that most people, including Goldberg, are discussing is one Bilson made in a conversation about a person's number of sexual partners.

"If it's really low at this day and age," Bilson said, "you'd be like, it's a little weird … Like if a dude … I don't know, this is going to sound so judgmental, but if a dude's like in his 40s and he's slept with like four women …

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"It all depends, maybe he's been in like decade relationships, totally respectable … I don't know, it's not right for me to say either way. A person's a person."

The conversation shifted to people with a high number of sexual partners, something Bilson didn't believe was an issue.

Rachel Bison smiling

Rachel Bilson has made a number of comments about sex on her podcast. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

On Thursday's episode of "The View," Goldberg complained, "I think it's very odd that you're concerned that he's had sexual partners, any sexual partners. Why is it your business?

Whoopi Goldberg on 'The View'

Whoopi Goldberg shared her opinions of Rachel Bilson's comments on "The View." (Screenshot/ABC/TheView)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Listen, men traditionally were taught to have many sexual partners. Men could do whatever they wanted to do, and women were not supposed to. Now that has been shifting and young women have been b----ing about, 'Why are you telling me what I should do?' 

"So, now it's happening and now you're mad. I don't understand. If he's happy with you and you're having a good time, why are you b----ing?"

Emily Trainham is an entertainment editor for Fox News Digital.

Trending