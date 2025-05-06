Man crashes car into Jennifer Aniston’s gate at LA home, suspect arrested

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man has been arrested after he rammed his car into the front gate of Jennifer Aniston’s home on Monday, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed with Fox News Digital.

Authorities identified the suspect as 48-year-old Jimmy Wayne Carwyle. He’s been booked for felony vandalism.

The "Friends" star was home at the time of the crash, according to the Associated Press via KABC-TV.

NICOLE KIDMAN, KEITH URBAN'S LA HOME BROKEN INTO, RANSACKED: POLICE

West Los Angeles officers responded to a burglary suspect on Monday, May 5 at approximately 12:20 p.m., police said.

"Comments from the call stated that a male suspect drove through the gate of the residence in his vehicle. Private security at the location detained the suspect while awaiting LAPD officers to arrive… West LA officers responded and took the suspect into custody without incident," authorities told Fox News Digital.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Online property records show a home on that block owned by a trust run by Jennifer Aniston’s business manager, according to the Associated Press.

The Hollywood actress is best known for her famous role as Rachel Green in the television sitcom, "Friends." Aniston starred alongside Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow when the popular show aired from 1994 until 2004.

Reps for Aniston did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

PIERCE BROSNAN’S MALIBU GUEST HOUSE BROKEN INTO: POLICE

Aniston joins a long list of celebrities who have experienced attempted break-ins in the Los Angeles area over the years.

This past February, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were victims of a home burglary on Valentine's Day.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed with Fox News Digital at the time that their team responded to a burglary report on Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. in the couple’s neighborhood.

"Unknown suspects smashed the glass door to the residence and then fled the location," a spokesperson for the LAPD stated.

Officers said no one was home at the time of the burglary and items taken from the home were under investigation.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In June 2023, an intruder broke into Pierce Brosnan’s Malibu, California, guest home, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s office confirmed with Fox News Digital at the time.

"The suspect entered a neighboring property – somebody else's property – entered their laundry room, used their water, fled the location and then trespassed onto Mr. Brosnan's property… entered his guest house," law enforcement stated.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s office explained that their team had a helicopter unit to assist with locating the trespasser before the suspect was taken into custody.