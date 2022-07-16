Expand / Collapse search
Hilaria Baldwin says she can feel the ‘wear and tear’ on her body after 7 pregnancies

Hilaria Baldwin is pregnant with her seventh child with Alec Baldwin

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Hilaria Baldwin is getting candid.

On Thursday, Hilaria, 38, took to Instagram to share an update on her seventh pregnancy with her husband Alec Baldwin. 

"As I begin the final trimester of this pregnancy, I feel my body slowing down," she captioned a video of herself from a view years ago doing some pelvic stretches. 

"I got pregnant with Carmen at 28 and I’m 38 to have this baby girl. Age and wear and tear of so many pregnancies and babies are things I def feel," she continued. 

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 14:  Hilaria Baldwin attends the 2019 ABC Walt Disney Television Upfront at Tavern on the Green on May 14, 2019 in New York City.  (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 14:  Hilaria Baldwin attends the 2019 ABC Walt Disney Television Upfront at Tavern on the Green on May 14, 2019 in New York City.  (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic) (Photo by Taylor Hill)

Hilaria and Alec share Carmen, 8, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 4, and Eduardo, 1. They welcomed their youngest child, Lucia,1, via surrogate.

Alec is a soon-to-be father-of-eight as he shares his oldest daughter, Ireland Baldwin, with his ex Kim Basinger.

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin (Photo by Jason Mendez/WireImage)

"Respecting the slowing down process and then the slow rev up again after baby. The expansion and contraction of the body. How grateful I am to have these experiences in my life’s story," she concluded her caption. 

In May, the couple shared on Instagram that their seventh addition to their family will be a baby girl. 

"It’s always been both fun and meaningful for me to find out what is the sex of my baby, yet, as I grow and learn, I want to do it a bit differently this time around. What will make our baby a loving, whole person? What matters? What will make them feel seen, free, and proud? Perhaps nothing that we can define," Hilaria wrote alongside a video of Alec and their six children. 

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP)

"We can only guide, encourage their spirit, listen, share our experiences, and learn from them, as we watch their own journey. We can provide as good a life as we can, but the rest is up to our baby to discover their own, unique self."

She added: "I can't wait to meet you, my daughter."

