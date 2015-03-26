Heidi Montag regrets G-sized breast implants, wishes she would have saved her money

For Heidi Montag, G-sized breasts did not make life great.

“The Hills” stars made headlines for all of the wrong reasons in 2012 when she had 10 plastic surgery procedures in one day, including massive breast implants.

“I would never do it again and I never recommend it for anyone,” Montag told Access Hollywood on Thursday. “I kind of wanted a few enhancements and then it kind of got out of hand. I wasn’t told really the repercussions and what would happen, emotionally and psychically and the pain I would be in. I was kind of in shock.”

Montag, 26, was virtually unrecognizable from her previous self after the procedures, and soon afterwards, left her reality-star life, and Hollywood, to recuperate.

“I just focus now on being healthy, alive and strong," she said. "If you’re not beautiful inside it really doesn’t matter what you look like outside, and I think I kind of lost track of that.”

Montag is, however, still trading on her former fame for a paycheck now and then. She was on Access Hollywood to promote her hosting of an anniversary party for a Las Vegas club on Friday.

“I only miss the money,” said. “If we would have saved our money, it would have been better.”

By "we," Montag means she and Spencer Pratt, who have been married for four years.