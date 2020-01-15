Heidi Klum defends Simon Cowell amid Gabrielle Union's controversial exit from 'America's Got Talent'

Heidi Klum commented on the drama surrounding the exit of Gabrielle Union as a judge on “America’s Got Talent” to defend the show and its executive producer, Simon Cowell.

The model spoke at the Television Critics Association (TCA) press tour on Tuesday while promoting her new Amazon series, “Making the Cut,” when she was asked about Union’s exit amid claims of racism.

“I can’t speak for [Gabrielle]," she said, USA Today reported. “I didn’t experience the same thing. To me, everyone treats you with utmost respect. I’ve never seen anything that was weird or hurtful."

When asked directly if she experienced any racism during her time on the show, Klum said she couldn't think of anything.

Klum, who will return for the upcoming “Champions” spinoff of “America’s Got Talent,” also commented on Cowell, who was accused of playing a part in Union’s exit, to explain how people could find the 60-year-old’s sense of humor offputting.

“If there's a girl on stage and she's a beautiful girl … and I said, 'I didn't love the act so much, I think you're gorgeous and this and that,' and he’s like, 'Meow,' I think that’s funny, because I understand the joke, because normally girls are catty and it’s like, 'Oh, maybe I don't like the girl on the stage because she's beautiful,'" she explained, Yahoo reported. "But, like, relax! It’s a joke."

Klum’s comments come after a Variety report that Union submitted complaints about an alleged "toxic culture" on the set of "AGT." Union reportedly cited an offensive joke made by guest judge Jay Leno as an example, asking that it be reported to human resources, though it allegedly never was.

In addition, sources also told the outlet that Union was allegedly told that some of her often-changing hairstyles were "too black" for the show's audience.

Julianne Hough, who also departed the show, has also spoken out, denying that she left because of a "toxic culture."