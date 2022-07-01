Heidi Klum says her ‘talent’ is controlling her sweat

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Heidi Klum does not sweat the small stuff.

The supermodel, 49, shared on Thursday’s episode of "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" that she can control her own sweat.

"They come all the time and they will put that powder puff in your face 24/7," she shared. "So I’m like: Don’t sweat in the face. I just tell myself not to sweat in the face!"

Sadly, her face is the only place she can use her "talent" to stop sweating.

"I sweat everywhere where you don’t see it," Klum said, gesturing at her underarms. "That’s my talent. It’s hidden, because I don’t show it."

During her appearance on the late-night talk show, Klum shared that her co-star, Tim Gunn, does not wear any make-up while filming their show "Making the Cut."

"He does not wear any makeup," she said of Gunn. "Where I spend two hours on all of this, like, he just shows up … no foundation, no powder, nothing."

Later in her interview, Klum addressed her famous legs and revealed that they were once insured for $2 million by Llyod’s of London. She explained that one of her legs was deemed more expensive than the other.

"I think this one was maybe only, like, $700,000," she said, referencing her left leg. "And this one was, like, $1.3 [million]. Because I have a little scar on [my left] leg when I fell into a glass."

Klum has a long, successful history in the modeling industry. In 1997, she became the first German model to gain her wings and become a Victoria’s Secret angel. Klum continued to model for the brand until she retired from the catwalk in 2010.