Heidi Klum puts on leggy display as she steps out for dinner in little black dress

Heidi Klum stunned as she arrived at the E-Baldi restaurant in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Wednesday.

The 48-year-old model showed off her legs in a short black long-sleeved dress designed by David Koma. The outfit also featured rhinestones and a cutout.

Klum accessorized the look with strappy bedazzled heels.

The outfit was also worn to continue filming the semi-finals of "America's Got Talent." The "AGT" judge shared a photo and a few videos from the night to her Instagram.

Heidi Klum seen arriving at the E-Baldi Restaurant in Beverly Hills on Sept. 8, 2021.

Klum has worn show-stopping looks for the filming of season 16 of the talent show.

She donned a bright-yellow suit to film the first round of the "AGT" semi-finals. The former Sports Illustrated Swim model wore her hair in light waves.

Klum has had a whirlwind summer between filming for "America's Got Talent" and vacationing with her husband Tom Kaulitz. The model shared photos of herself from the getaway, including one where she posed in just her bikini bottoms.

