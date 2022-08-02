Heidi Klum heats up Instagram with cheeky new photos: ‘Hot girl summer’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Heidi Klum is baring it all this summer.

The 49-year-old supermodel took to Instagram to share cheeky photos of herself soaking up the sun during a tropical getaway.

Klum’s new post shows off her toned body in a Dolce & Gabbana pink animal print bikini, posing on the beach, with the wind blowing in her hair. She captioned her photos with several emojis, including a red heart, bikini and palm tree, and tagged the luxury fashion company Dolce & Gabbana.

The "America’s Got Talent" judge continued to heat things up with a video lounging under some palm trees in a pink, purple and orange ombré string bikini.

The revealing video shows the model stretching her arms with her head back.

She wrote in the caption, "Monday" and added the smiley face with sunglasses, island and red heart emojis. The video has more than 160,000 views.

The 5’9" supermodel showed fans her "hot girl summer" with another sizzling photo over the weekend.

Klum flaunted her fit physique in a topless photo wearing only a white-thong bikini bottom Saturday.

She posed with a view of the ocean while leaning on a wooden balcony, peering over her right shoulder, with long blonde, beachy waves in a post captioned: "My hot girl summer 2022."

The German TV star appeared to be vacationing in St. Barts with her husband Tom Kaulitz, her four children, and Kaulitz's twin brother and bandmate Bill.

Klum posted a photo of the Kaulitz brothers rinsing off in an outdoor shower by the beach, wearing matching neon green Mickey Mouse shorts with the caption "Zwillinge," which translates to twins in German.