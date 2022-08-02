Expand / Collapse search
Heidi Klum
Published

Heidi Klum heats up Instagram with cheeky new photos: ‘Hot girl summer’

The supermodel shared sexy bikini photos while on a tropical vacation.

By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 8/2 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 8/2

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

Heidi Klum is baring it all this summer. 

The 49-year-old supermodel took to Instagram to share cheeky photos of herself soaking up the sun during a tropical getaway. 

Heidi Klum sporting a Dolce and Gabbana pink animal print bikini.

Klum’s new post shows off her toned body in a Dolce & Gabbana pink animal print bikini, posing on the beach, with the wind blowing in her hair. She captioned her photos with several emojis, including a red heart, bikini and palm tree, and tagged the luxury fashion company Dolce & Gabbana. 

The 49-year-old supermodel took to Instagram to share cheeky photos during a tropical getaway. 

The "America’s Got Talent" judge continued to heat things up with a video lounging under some palm trees in a pink, purple and orange ombré string bikini. 

HEIDI KLUM SAYS HER ‘TALENT’ IS CONTROLLING HER SWEAT

The revealing video shows the model stretching her arms with her head back.

She wrote in the caption, "Monday" and added the smiley face with sunglasses, island and red heart emojis. The video has more than 160,000 views. 

5’9" supermodel Heidi Klum showed fans her "hot girl summer" while posting sizzling photos to her social media. 

The 5’9" supermodel showed fans her "hot girl summer" with another sizzling photo over the weekend. 

KELLY HUGHES, THE FIRST SI SWIM MODEL TO BARE HER C-SECTION SCAR, REACTS TO NEGATIVE COMMENTS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Klum flaunted her fit physique in a topless photo wearing only a white-thong bikini bottom Saturday. 

Heidi Klum and musician Tom Kaulitz have been married since 2019.

She posed with a view of the ocean while leaning on a wooden balcony, peering over her right shoulder, with long blonde, beachy waves in a post captioned: "My hot girl summer 2022."

The German TV star appeared to be vacationing in St. Barts with her husband Tom Kaulitz, her four children, and Kaulitz's twin brother and bandmate Bill. 

Klum posted a photo of the Kaulitz brothers rinsing off in an outdoor shower by the beach, wearing matching neon green Mickey Mouse shorts with the caption "Zwillinge," which translates to twins in German. 

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

