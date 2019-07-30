'Flip or Flop' star Tarek El Moussa 'hanging out' with 'Selling Sunset' star Heather Rae Young: source

"Flip or Flop" star Tarek El Moussa is dating again.

The real estate expert and "Selling Sunset" star Heather Rae Young have "recently started hanging out," a source tells Fox News.

El Moussa and the former Playboy Playmate were caught smooching by the paparazzi but the source close to the HGTV star tells us "it's nothing serious" -- yet.

A rep for the dad-of-two would not comment on El Moussa's budding relationship but did tell us, "Tarek has slowly started to date again."

TMZ cameras caught El Moussa, 37, and Young, 31, on a boat in Redondo Beach, Calif., on Sunday, where they're reportedly sailed from Newport Beach, where El Moussa lives.

Young is a luxury real estate agent featured on the Netflix series, so she and El Moussa each have reality TV and real estate experience in common.

Last month, El Moussa admitted that he was surprised by his divorce from Anstead.

"It was kind of not something I anticipated in my life, but you know, I’ve learned a lot from it," he admitted. "I can say I’m a much better person from going through what I went through. So I wouldn’t change anything.”

“It was my first marriage, so we met when we were young. I was 24, she was 22. And then the day we met, we pretty much connected right away and, you know, we built a life together," he continued.

Still, he didn't rule getting married again someday, noting, “If someone had asked me that question a few months ago, I would have said no. I do have hope. As more time goes on, like the more my eyes are opening to what's out there, and I do believe there's more for me out there, and I do believe in love like I really believe in love, so I am hopeful."

For Anstead's part, the HGTV starlet married TV presenter Ant Anstead in a "winter wonderland" wedding last December. The couple announced in March that they are expecting their first child together.

