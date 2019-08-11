'Flip or Flop' star Tarek El Moussa says Heather Rae young has already met his kids

That was quick!

"Flip or Flop" star Tarek El Moussa says his new girlfriend, Heather Rae Young, has already met his and ex-wife Christina Anstead's kids.

"I just went through some pretty traumatic things in my life and honestly I was very happy being comfortable on my own and I didn't realize what I was missing until I found what I was missing," El Moussa, 37, told Entertainment Tonight of Young, 31. "She just makes me feel really good and happy. I was sad for a very long time; I was alone for a very long time, and I feel like she's really brought me back to life, which is very, very fun to say."

The HGTV star gushed, "She is just so adorable ... we're having a blast. I introduced her to my kids last night for the first time. My mom, my dad, my mom's husband, my sister. So, we're doing it! Very excited."

El Moussa and Anstead, 36, share daughter Taylor, 8, and son Brayden, 3.

Anstead and El Moussa separated in May 2016 after a blowout fight in which cops allegedly seized guns from the family home amid fear that El Moussa was suicidal. They each denied the claims.

Anstead married TV presenter Ant Anstead in a "winter wonderland" wedding last December. The couple announced in March that they are expecting their first child together.

El Moussa admitted that he hasn't told his ex-wife the news yet, despite telling the press and all of his social media followers.

"Actually, no, I haven't talked to her about Heather yet," he told ET. "So, that's probably a talk I should probably have pretty soon. Like, probably today, considering I'm talking about her on TV now. She'll probably find out I think? Yeah, I think I'll give her a call."