Hayden Panettiere says daughter 'still loves' her after addiction battle

Hayden Panettiere opened up about her relationship with 7-year-old daughter Kaya in a recent interview.

Panettiere, 32, revealed that her relationship with Kaya is much better following her decision to have her live with Wladimir Klitschko, the actress' ex and daughter's father.

The decision came as the "Nashville" actress battled an addiction to alcohol and pills.

"It was the hardest thing I could do," Panettiere told People magazine. "But the best thing for my daughter was to make sure she was OK, take care of myself and make sure I could be a good mom to her. And sometimes that means letting go."

Panettiere is now sober and shares a great relationship with her daughter, who still lives abroad.

"She has a beautiful life," Panettiere admitted to the outlet. "I was just with her. She's just an amazing child. She's smart and she's funny and for whatever reason, she still loves me."

Panettiere revealed she's struggled with addiction from a young age and developed a dependence on alcohol and pills throughout her career.

"I was on top of the world and I ruined it," she revealed for the first time to People magazine. "I’d think I hit rock bottom, but then there’s that trap door that opens."

Panettiere became a star when she was just 11 years old, appearing in soap operas and the 2000 sports drama "Remember the Titans" opposite Denzel Washington.

At age 15, the actress claimed someone from her team began offering her "happy pills" before she would walk the red carpets.

"They were to make me peppy during interviews," Panettiere recalled. "I had no idea that this was not an appropriate thing, or what door that would open for me when it came to my addiction."

Panettiere entered rehab for eight months. The outlet also shared that within the last year, she also underwent both trauma therapy and inpatient treatment.

These days, the future is looking much brighter for the star. She is now sober, returned to work and reprising her character, Kirby Reed, in the next "Scream" film.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.