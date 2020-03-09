Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Harvey Weinstein
Published
Last Update 1 hour ago

Harvey Weinstein may have suffered concussion while jailed on Rikers Island: report

By Rebecca Rosenberg | New York Post
close
Inside Harvey Weinstein’s temporary home: what makes Rikers Island jail so notorious?Video

Inside Harvey Weinstein’s temporary home: what makes Rikers Island jail so notorious?

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein is temporarily being held at Rikers Island jail. Find out why some former inmates call it “torture island,” and the dangers that could be instore for the Hollywood mogul.

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein has two cellmates on Rikers Island, where he took a bad fall this weekend and is “miserable,” his spokesman said.

The disgraced movie mogul is housed in the North Infirmary Command with two “older gentlemen,” his spokesman Juda Engelmayer said.

“He’s miserable but trying to be optimistic as best he can,” Engelmayer said. “He has had a lot of time to think about his life and be humbled, but he thinks it’s going to be a long, uphill battle from here.”

HARVEY WEINSTEIN BEING MOVED TO RIKERS ISLAND WHERE HE WILL AWAIT SENTENCING

Weinstein, 67, was ordered held without bail following his Feb. 24 conviction for raping a hairstylist and forcibly performing oral sex on a former “Project Runway” production assistant.

Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse for jury deliberations in his rape trial, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in New York. Weinstein was convicted Monday of rape and sexual assault against two women and was immediately handcuffed and led off to jail, sealing his dizzying fall from powerful Hollywood studio boss to archvillain of the #MeToo movement. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse for jury deliberations in his rape trial, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in New York. Weinstein was convicted Monday of rape and sexual assault against two women and was immediately handcuffed and led off to jail, sealing his dizzying fall from powerful Hollywood studio boss to archvillain of the #MeToo movement. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

“It’s a prison cell,” Engelmayer said. “It has a sink and toilet, all stainless steel and open.”

Adjusting to jail life has been especially difficult without the aid of his walker.

On Saturday night, Weinstein took a tumble after trying to walk on his own. “He fell on his head and thinks he has a concussion,” Engelmayer said. “His head has been pounding since yesterday.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Weinstein has a wheelchair but finds it difficult to use, the spokesman said. Weinstein was transferred to Rikers Island on March 5 after spending nearly two weeks at Bellevue Hospital, where he underwent a heart procedure last Wednesday.

The “Shakespeare in Love” producer faces up to 29 years in prison when he’s scheduled to be sentenced March 11.

Click for more from the New York Post