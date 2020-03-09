Harvey Weinstein may have suffered concussion while jailed on Rikers Island: report

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein has two cellmates on Rikers Island, where he took a bad fall this weekend and is “miserable,” his spokesman said.

The disgraced movie mogul is housed in the North Infirmary Command with two “older gentlemen,” his spokesman Juda Engelmayer said.

“He’s miserable but trying to be optimistic as best he can,” Engelmayer said. “He has had a lot of time to think about his life and be humbled, but he thinks it’s going to be a long, uphill battle from here.”



HARVEY WEINSTEIN BEING MOVED TO RIKERS ISLAND WHERE HE WILL AWAIT SENTENCING

Weinstein, 67, was ordered held without bail following his Feb. 24 conviction for raping a hairstylist and forcibly performing oral sex on a former “Project Runway” production assistant.

“It’s a prison cell,” Engelmayer said. “It has a sink and toilet, all stainless steel and open.”

Adjusting to jail life has been especially difficult without the aid of his walker.

On Saturday night, Weinstein took a tumble after trying to walk on his own. “He fell on his head and thinks he has a concussion,” Engelmayer said. “His head has been pounding since yesterday.”



Weinstein has a wheelchair but finds it difficult to use, the spokesman said. Weinstein was transferred to Rikers Island on March 5 after spending nearly two weeks at Bellevue Hospital, where he underwent a heart procedure last Wednesday.

The “Shakespeare in Love” producer faces up to 29 years in prison when he’s scheduled to be sentenced March 11.



