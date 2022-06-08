Expand / Collapse search
Harvey Weinstein
Published

Harvey Weinstein to face indecent assault charges in London

Weinstein has been convicted of rape and a criminal sexual act

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Authorities in London have authorized two charges of indecent assault against Harvey Weinstein.

Police said the alleged offenses against the woman, now in her 50s, took place during July and August 1996.

"The CPS has authorized the Metropolitan Police to charge Harvey Weinstein with two counts of indecent assault against a woman in August 1996," Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said. 

"Charges have been authorized against Harvey Weinstein, 70, following a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation."

Authorities in London have authorized indecent assault charges be brought against Harvey Weinstein.

Authorities in London have authorized indecent assault charges be brought against Harvey Weinstein. (Seth Wenig)

HARVEY WEINSTEIN LOSES APPEAL OF RAPE CONVICTION IN NY CASE

"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial."

After revelations about Weinstein emerged in 2017, British police said they were investigating multiple allegations of sexual assault against Weinstein that reportedly took place between the 1980s and 2015.

Unlike many other countries, Britain does not have a statute of limitations for rape or sexual assault.

The former film producer is currently serving out a 23-year prison sentence.

The former film producer is currently serving out a 23-year prison sentence. (Etienne Laurent/Pool/AFP)

Weinstein is currently serving out his 23-year prison sentence after being convicted of third-degree rape against Jessica Mann and one count of a criminal sexual act in the first degree against Mimi Haley.

He was acquitted on two counts of predatory sexual assault.

Weinstein lost his appeal of the rape conviction on Thursday. The ruling issued by a five-judge panel in New York’s intermediate state appeals court rejected the former film producer’s claims that the judge at the landmark #MeToo trial prejudiced him by allowing women to testify about allegations that were not part of the criminal case.

The entertainment mogul has been extradited to California, where he awaits another sexual assault trial stemming from alleged assaults occurring between 2004 and 2013.

Weinstein also is set to go back on trial for additional sexual assault charges brought against him in California.

Weinstein also is set to go back on trial for additional sexual assault charges brought against him in California. (John Minchillo       )

Weinstein has been charged with forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual battery by restraint, and sexual penetration by use of force in California. If convicted on these additional charges, the 70-year-old film producer could spend the rest of his life behind bars.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Lauryn Overhultz is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

