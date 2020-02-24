Harvey Weinstein experienced heart palpitations, high blood pressure en route to Rikers, attorney says

Disgraced Hollywood film mogul Harvey Weinstein, who was convicted Monday of rape and sexual assault against two women before being led away in handcuffs, experienced heart palpitations and high blood pressure while en route to Rikers Island, one of his attorneys told Fox News.

The legal team did not immediately confirm multiple reports that he was redirected to New York's Bellevue Hospital.

Weinstein’s attorneys earlier had objected to their client being sent to Rikers because of his poor health. New York Supreme Court Judge James Burke said he would make a judiciary request for Weinstein to stay in the Rikers infirmary.

Following the guilty verdict, Weinstein was transported from the courthouse in an ambulance.

"He will have medical care. We made a request," attorney Donna Rotunno Fox News' Martha MacCallum on "The Story." "We have already heard tonight that's being honored. He was being moved to an infirmary of Rikers, but now we just heard before coming on that he was experiencing some high blood pressure and some heart palpitations."

Weinstein was found guilty of a criminal sex act for assaulting production assistant Mimi Haleyi at his apartment in 2006 and third-degree rape of Jessica Mann, an aspiring actress in a New York City hotel room in 2013.

He was acquitted on the most serious charges, two counts of predatory sexual assault, making him eligible for bail while he awaits appeal.

Weinstein's lawyers said they will appeal.

"Harvey is unbelievably strong. He took it like a man," Rotunno said. "He knows that we will continue to fight for him, and we know that this is not over."

WHAT IS RIKERS ISLAND?

Another of his lawyers, Arthur Aidala, quoted Weinstein as telling as his legal team: "I'm innocent. I'm innocent. I'm innocent. How could this happen in America?"

The jury of seven men and five women took five days to find Weinstein guilty.

Sentencing was set for March 11. The charges would carry up to 29 years in prison.

Fox News' Martha MacCallum and The Associated Press contributed to this report.