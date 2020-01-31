Harvey Weinstein accuser Jessica Mann claims his genitalia appeared 'deformed'

A former actress who claimed Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her told the court at his trial on Friday that the appearance of his genitalia was so “deformed” that she actually empathized with him and said he had to inject his member with an erection medication prior to the alleged rape.

“The first time I saw him fully naked, I felt, I thought he was deformed and intersex,” Jessica Mann, 34, a told the Manhattan Supreme Court during Weinstein’s rape and sex assault trial.

The Washington state native, who testified that she met Weinstein at a party in the Hollywood Hills in late 2012 or early 2013, said his private area looked as though the disgraced movie mogul had suffered intense burns and added that he “does not have testicles.”

“He has extreme scarring that I didn’t know if maybe he was a burn victim. He does not have testicles and it appears like he has a vagina.”

In explaining her encounters with Weinstein, Mann testified that when she saw him naked for the first time she performed consensual oral sex on the producer, adding that she “was filled with compassion, absolute compassion.”

She said on the stand that it seemed Weinstein’s anger “came from a place of shame.”

Reporters from the New York Post wrote Weinstein bowed his head in the courtroom while listening to Mann deliver the alleged details of their encounters.

Mann also described an additional occasion with Weinstein, which happened in March 2013 at a Doubletree Hotel in Midtown Manhattan, where he allegedly raped her. The ex-performer said she was to meet with the former Miramax studio head at breakfast along with her agent, who Mann was staying with at the hotel.

Weinstein allegedly called for Mann to come downstairs, where she claimed to witness him booking a room.

“Then I really freak out,” she recalled, adding that she told Weinstein, “We don’t need a room.”

“He got very mad at me for trying to speak up,” she said. “I was saying to the people [at the counter], ‘We don’t need a room,’ so he pulled me aside in the corner and told me not to embarrass him.”

Mann told jurors Weinstein took her up to a room, where she “attempted twice to open the door and leave and he locked the door both times,” adding that she “kind of shut down a bit” before Weinstein told her to disrobe.

She said she refused Weinstein’s demand before he “comes at me and grabs my hand to try to force me to start undressing myself.”

Ultimately, Mann said she “panicked” and “gave up” trying to fend off Weinstein in the moment.

“I undressed and he stood over me until I was completely naked and he told me to lay on the bed,” she told the court, adding that Weinstein then went into the bathroom for a moment.

“Then he came out naked and he got on top of me and that’s when he put himself inside of me, his penis inside of me,” she said.

Mann’s account of the events following the alleged attack had the “Cavemen” actress recalling running into the bathroom, where she claimed she found a syringe in the trash that Weinstein used to inject himself with drugs that would induce arousal.

“He stabbed himself with a needle and there has to be blood and he was inside of me,” Mann thought. “I was kind of in shock over that.”

Mann said the meet-ups with Weinstein were initially “very normal” occurrences for them and that he was “very engaging” with her.

“There were a few moments where he made a grunting sound and would look at me … I didn’t know if it was an autistic-like trait because it was a little confusing,” Mann said as she gripped a blue stress ball, according to the Post.

She said she later had dinner with Weinstein at the famed Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills and after eating she followed him up to a suite.

In her testimony, Mann said Weinstein “started to undress himself” before offering to “let me give you a massage” and urging her to remove her shirt and “just relax.”

“And I was like, ‘It’s OK, I don’t want a massage’ and this went on,” Mann said on the stand.

She said she was ultimately coerced into giving Weinstein a massage of his own.

“He had a lot of, a lot of blackheads and the texture of them was uncomfortable,” Mann said.

Mann also described another meeting she had with Weinstein and her pal Talita Maia at a hotel where she claimed he told them they would be “perfect” for a vampire flick he was producing at the time.

“He said, ‘Listen, girls, why don’t you take your time, finish your drinks. Let’s go upstairs. I have the scripts. I’ll give you the scripts,’” said Mann.

Weinstein had allegedly told Mann that she reminded him of his then-wife, Georgina Chapman, and that Mann was “prettier than Natalie Portman.”

“I said, ‘No, no, no, I know what that means,’ and then he laughed at me and said, ‘I’m a harmless old man,’ and then I got embarrassed because he made fun of me,” she said.

Things allegedly took a turn when Mann testified that Weinstein pulled her into a separate room while Maia sat outside the closed door.

“As he was closing the door, he then had me by both arms and he came at me and he was pushing me back and trying to kiss me like crazy. I was like, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, I told you I’m not sexual,’” she recollected.

Mann told the judge and jury that the two engaged in a sort of tug-of-war and Weinstein proceeded to “tighten his grip” on her.

“The more I fought, the angrier he got and his anger scared me, so I tried to calm him down [with a] joke and he calmed down a bit,” she said. “He said, ‘I’m not letting you leave until I do something for you’ … then he told me to sit on the bed and that’s when he went down on me.”

“He put his mouth on my vagina,” Mann testified through tears.

She continued, adding that she “started to fake an orgasm to get out of it,” and lied to Weinstein when he asked her if she “liked it.”

“I was nervous, so I told him it was the best I ever had,” Mann told prosecutors.

Mann described Weinstein a “just dirty,” and told the court that he “smelled like sh--,” before correcting herself on the record – “excuse me, sorry, poop.”

“He would say, ‘Do you like my big fat Jewish d--k,” Mann said, adding that he “always wanted to film me” and that Weinstein once peed on her and coerced her into have a threesome with him.

Weinstein is only charged in the alleged March 18, 2013, rape incident.