Harry Styles pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at his New York concert

Harry Styles, one of the biggest names in entertainment, paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday evening.

The English native, fresh off his "Don't Worry Darling" film press tour, performed at New York's Madison Square Garden, where he asked the crowd to applaud and pay their respects to the fallen monarch, who died earlier in the day.

"From my homeland, there's some very sad news today — the passing of Queen Elizabeth II," Styles told the audience, with his electric guitar strapped around him. "Please join me in a round of applause for 70 years of service."

After pausing in silence for several moments, Styles raised his hands above his head and began to applaud, and the crowd joined him.

"Thank you, Madison Square Garden," he said before resuming the show.

Styles is not the only top British musician to pay tribute to the Queen. Sir Elton John, fresh off the success of his new song "Hold Me Closer," also paid his respects to the departed leader with a touching tribute on Instagram.

"Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth's passing," the legendary singer-songwriter wrote in his post. John, who was a longtime friend of the Queen, continued: "She was an inspiring presence to be around and led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth. Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly."

Other tributes from prominent English celebrities have been rolling in, including from actor Daniel Craig and Dame Helen Mirren.