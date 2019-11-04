'Harry Potter' star Evanna Lynch reunites with former co-stars

Eight years after the conclusion of the main film series, “Harry Potter” actress Evanna Lynch reunited with a few of her former co-stars.

In Lynch’s latest Instagram post, the actress who portrayed Luna Lovegood in the “Harry Potter” series uploaded a selfie featuring Oliver and James Phelps, who played George and Fred Weasley, respectively. The post also featured Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley in the popular franchise.

“Thanks @ricomiccon for a lovely weekend and a chance to catch up with these jokers! ☺️❤️👭👬,” Lynch captioned the image.

The image featured the four “Harry Potter” stars smiling and enjoying their company at the Rhode Island Comic-Con event on Sunday.

Oliver Phelps also took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of the stars making silly faces.

“We take this stuff very seriously!” the former Fred Weasley captioned the image.

In 2018, Lynch, who was performing on “Dancing with the Stars” at the time, revealed she battled an eating disorder when she was 11 and 12.

"Anyone who’s had an eating disorder knows it completely takes over your life," she noted. "The only thing that could actually take my attention apart from that was the 'Harry Potter' series.”

Lynch started writing to "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling, and the two became pen pals.

"I was in and out of hospital and I would be getting these letters," the actress said on "DWTS," adding that Rowling's "books and her kindness really made me want to live again."

She got her role in "Harry Potter" in 2006, unbeknownst to Rowling. The writer was thrilled to later hear the news from Lynch that she would be playing Lovegood.