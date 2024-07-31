Expand / Collapse search
'Harry Potter' actress is 'registered disabled,' ‘can’t walk’ due to spinal condition

Miriam Margolyes, 83, has been open about her struggle with spinal stenosis

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
"Harry Potter" actress Miriam Margolyes' health has taken a turn. 

Margolyes, known for playing herbology Professor Sprout in the hit film franchise, reportedly told Closer Magazine her spinal stenosis made her unable to walk very well.

"I can’t walk very well, and I’m registered disabled," the 83-year-old told the outlet, per People. "I use all kinds of assistance. I’ve got two sticks and a walker, and they’re such a bore. But I’ve just got a mobility scooter, which is a lot of fun.

Miriam Margoleyes smiling

Miriam Margolyes revealed that she's registered disabled and can't walk very well. (Getty Images)

Miriam Margolyes

Miriam Margolyes appeared as Professor Sprout in the "Harry Potter" films. (CBS via Getty Images)

"Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets" photo

Miriam Margolyes appeared as Professor Sprout in the "Harry Potter" films. Pictured here with Maggie Smith and Richard Harris from 2002's "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets." (Collection Christophel/Alamy)

"It's like having a new toy. It's very good for shopping because it's got a basket on it, and I do enjoy whizzing around on it immensely."

According to the Mayo Clinic, spinal stenosis is diagnosed "when the space inside the backbone is too small. This can put pressure on the spinal cord and nerves that travel through the spine."

In April 2023, Margolyes posed nude for British Vogue's Pride Month issue and explained that she should have changed her diet to help with her health.

Miriam Margoyles speaks on a talk show

Miriam Margoyles has lost her ability to walk due to her spinal stenosis. (Isabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty Images)

"I've limited my life because of my longing for fudge or chopped liver, cheesecake," the actress said. "All these absurdities. I shouldn't have been so greedy. I should have been stronger." 

She also told the outlet at the time that she no longer fears death. 

"When you’re young, you never think about death. You just think about your next f--- basically," she said at the time. "I think about death a lot."

Miriam Margolyes sitting

Miriam Margolyes previously shared that she "shouldn't have been so greedy" when it came to her diet. (David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage)

"You can’t help but be aware that the amount of time ahead is less than the time before you. I’m still ducking and diving. I’m still open to new experiences. I’m just very conscious that there is no light at the end of the tunnel."

Margolyes acknowledged that as her health continues to worsen, she will have to become OK with using a wheelchair and losing her mobility.

