'Harry Potter' actress is 'registered disabled,' ‘can’t walk’ due to spinal condition

"Harry Potter" actress Miriam Margolyes' health has taken a turn.

Margolyes, known for playing herbology Professor Sprout in the hit film franchise, reportedly told Closer Magazine her spinal stenosis made her unable to walk very well.

"I can’t walk very well, and I’m registered disabled," the 83-year-old told the outlet, per People. "I use all kinds of assistance. I’ve got two sticks and a walker, and they’re such a bore. But I’ve just got a mobility scooter, which is a lot of fun.

"It's like having a new toy. It's very good for shopping because it's got a basket on it, and I do enjoy whizzing around on it immensely."

According to the Mayo Clinic, spinal stenosis is diagnosed "when the space inside the backbone is too small. This can put pressure on the spinal cord and nerves that travel through the spine."

In April 2023, Margolyes posed nude for British Vogue's Pride Month issue and explained that she should have changed her diet to help with her health.

"I've limited my life because of my longing for fudge or chopped liver, cheesecake," the actress said. "All these absurdities. I shouldn't have been so greedy. I should have been stronger."

She also told the outlet at the time that she no longer fears death.

"When you’re young, you never think about death. You just think about your next f--- basically," she said at the time. "I think about death a lot."

"You can’t help but be aware that the amount of time ahead is less than the time before you. I’m still ducking and diving. I’m still open to new experiences. I’m just very conscious that there is no light at the end of the tunnel."

Margolyes acknowledged that as her health continues to worsen, she will have to become OK with using a wheelchair and losing her mobility.