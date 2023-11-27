Harrison Ford, Calista Flockhart defy Hollywood expectations, packing on the PDA over 20 years later

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart are still feeling the passion after over 20 years together.

The couple was spotted Sunday at a Los Angeles airport sharing a kiss near a private plane after a Thanksgiving getaway in Montana.

They were joined by their son, Liam Flockhart, who Ford adopted after marrying Flockhart in 2010. Ford’s daughter, Georgia, was also reportedly on the trip with the family.

Ford and Flockhart embraced on the runway as well as the "Ally McBeal" star held onto their pet dog.

As they headed for their black SUV, they had their arms around each other, clearly still very in love after 13 years of marriage and 21 as a couple overall.

The "Indiana Jones" star met Flockhart in 2002 at the Golden Globes, and they married eight years later in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

In 2003, the usually reserved Ford told Hello Magazine, "I am in love."

He continued, "Romantic love is one of the most exciting and fulfilling kinds of love, and I think there is a potential for it at any stage of your life. I was not surprised that I was able to fall in love, and I wasn't surprised that I did."

In the same profile of the "Blade Runner" star, Flockhart addressed their large age gap.

"It doesn't faze me," she said at the time. "Sometimes I even say, 'Wow, I keep forgetting that he's 22 years older than me.' It doesn't factor into our relationship at all."

Ford was previously married to Mary Marquardt from 1964 to 1979, and they had two sons, Ben, 55, and Willard, 54. He later married Melissa Mathison from 1983 to 2004 (though they had split in 2001 before he met Flockhart), and they had son Malcolm, 35, and daughter Georgia, 31.

Flockhart adopted Liam before she met Ford, and he praised her parenting skills in a 2008 Reader’s Digest interview.

"She's a mother by choice. She adopted Liam before we met, as a single parent, which is an awesome responsibility to take," he said. "She's devoted herself to Liam and has done a really wonderful job raising him. I'm happy to now have a part of the job."

Earlier this year, Ford and Flockhart celebrated Liam’s graduation from Amherst College in Massachusetts.

Flockhart took a step back in her acting career to focus on raising Liam with Ford, making a return to TV most recently with the CW series "Supergirl."

"We'd love to find one we could do together. … But, yeah, haven’t found one yet," Ford told People at the premiere of his new Apple TV+ series, "Shrinking," in January about him and Flockhart working together.

"She's just going back to work after having devoted herself to the raising of our son, Liam, for the last 20 years," Ford said, adding that his wife is "enjoying going back to work. I'm hoping we will find something to do together."

Apart from their Hollywood careers, the couple also share a mutual love for flying.

Ford has been a pilot for decades and told People in 2003, "Calista loves to fly, and I'm thrilled because it's so important to me, and it's the kind of thing that's so much more fun with somebody who really enjoys it."

He added, "Liam loves to fly. Calista likes the process, she likes what she sees from the air, she likes seeing me happy. I think a lot of it has to do with that she loves to see me doing something that I love."

Flockhart also told the outlet, "I had always been a little nervous about flying, but when we went for the first time — I think to Santa Barbara — I wasn't nervous at all. I loved it," adding, "I also think I love it because I really trust Harrison."

In 2015, the "Star Wars" actor was involved in a crash with a World War II-era plane that he was flying, resulting in a shattered pelvis and a long hospitalization.

He admitted in February this year to the Hollywood Reporter that he "changed a lot of things" following the incident and added, "My wife does not fly with me in vintage airplanes anymore — she will in others."

"I certainly don’t want to have to recover from that kind of accident again," Ford added. "It was really hard on my family, and it was hard on me. I went back to flying. I know what happened. So, that’s part of the reason [I went back]. There was a mechanical issue with the airplane I could not have known about or attended to in any way. So, in the words of the great philosopher Jimmy Buffett: S--- happens."

The generally private couple spend much of their time at Ford’s Wyoming ranch, purchased in the 1980s.

While promoting "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" this year, he offered some additional insight into their relationship, noting that Flockhart is not a fan of his habit of cursing.

Ford made headlines after a February interview with the Hollywood Reporter in which he declared, "I know who the f--k I am."

In a follow-up interview with Esquire, he joked about asking the reporter to take out some his cursing, saying with a smile, "Hey, if you don’t mind, leave the ‘f---in’ A’ out. My wife is still giving me s--- about that Hollywood Reporter thing, and I’m trying not to say that too much."

Ford and Flockhart attended the world premiere of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" at the Cannes Film Festival, where Ford was honored with a surprise Palme d’Or.

During his acceptance speech, Ford was near tears, and he thanked not only his fans but his wife.

Per Variety, Ford said, "I’m very moved by this. They say when you’re about to die, you see your life flash before your eyes, and I just saw my life flash before my eyes. A great part of my life, but not all of my life. My life has been enabled by my lovely wife, who has supported my passion and my dreams, and I’m grateful."