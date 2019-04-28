Halle Berry says she broke three ribs while rehearsing for 'John Wick 3'

Halle Berry said she fell victim to an on-set injury while training for the film “John Wick: Chapter 3.”

In an interview with “Extra,” the Hollywood star revealed she was injured while rehearsing for her latest action-thriller, saying she “broke three ribs.” She added, “It's like a badge of honor of me.”

Berry explained that she doesn’t know how it happened but “somehow” she got injured and worked “for a little while with broken ribs” until she “could no longer do it.”

“When that happened I thought, ‘OK, I’m out of the movie, they are going to replace me because you know the show has to go on,'” said Berry.

She added that director Chad Stahelski waited for her to heal. “He pushed the production a little bit and I got to come back and when I came back I actually felt better,” said Berry.

The actress worked alongside Keanu Reeves in the newest installment of the action franchise.

She said she spent "hours and hours" preparing for the role of Sofia, an assassin and close friend of Reeves’ character.

“It’s hours and hours of stunt training, it’s gun training, it’s dog training, and then it’s just strength training on top of that. I would do my strength training with my trainer. It’s watching my diet,” said Berry.

Berry added that it was “amazing” working alongside Reeves, though the idea of working with him was “a little terrifying at first because he’s so damn good.”

She said that she wanted to be on the same level as him and didn’t want to disappoint him.

The latest film picks up where the 2017 sequel concluded, finding John Wick with a $14 million price tag on his head and on the run after killing a member of the international assassin’s guild. According to the movie’s description, “he is the target of hit men and women everywhere.”

“John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” opens in theaters on May 17, 2019.