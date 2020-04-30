Naomi Campbell gives daily fitness tips while streaming her workouts during coronavirus outbreak

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell is becoming the coronavirus quarantine guru of the moment.

The star, who turns 50 next month, gives daily thinspiration tips while streaming her fitness workouts on her Instagram.

With her trainer, Joe Holder, who is the premier trainer for the high fashion community, she works out online for 40 minutes.

“@naomi and I will be streaming live our Facetime workouts … so please join us and I’ll keep doing my best to put out free workouts,” Holder wrote on his Instagram. “Gyms closed but the physical activity, learning, and self preservation doesn’t have to stop.”

They do knee tucks and quad pulls as well as exercises that target activation and joint opening.

Campbell has used her large social media following to bring global awareness to the news of our time.

“I captured asomber moment this morning waking up to seeing the Arrival of the Hospital Ship coming into NYC. Just broke me down 💔🙏🏾#savelives #NationalDoctorsDay” she tweeted when the USNS Comfort, a hospital ship brought to New York City to assist in the response to the coronavirus pandemic, came ashore.

The 1,000-bed hospital ship, which has been docked at a Manhattan pier since March 30, originally was deployed to care for patients without coronavirus but wound up switching gears and started accepting them as the city's hospitals became overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.

She also used her spotlight to bring attention to the importance of handwashing.

She tweeted: “I'm joining the #SafeHandsChallenge with @WHOAFRO & @MoetiTshidi. #StayAtHome and wash your hands PROPERLY. Here's how I do it 😌 Stay Safe, Stay Healthy✌🏾 🌍#NaomiAfrica”

As for her mindset while stuck inside, Campbell is trying to focus on the positive.

"What can I say, we can't live in regret of 'we should have done this, we should have done that,'" the model explained. "We are where we are right now. We have to do the best to save lives and not lose any more people..."

The model also said that she's spending time in reflection.

"A very important thing is touch and we have to learn this lesson why this is happening," Campbell said. "It's not just 'we are isolated.' We are isolated, but use this time to really soul-search and reflect why, and we cannot come out of this the same way."

She added: "We mustn't, we mustn't come out the same way."