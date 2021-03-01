Justin Bieber receives sweet tribute from wife Hailey Baldwin on his 27th birthday

Hailey Baldwin just penned a heartfelt note to Justin Bieber in light of his 27th birthday.

The 24-year-old model took to Instagram on Monday to pour her heart out over Bieber as he celebrated his birthday on Monday.

"Another year around the sun with you, another year of getting to love you, grow with you and laugh with you," Baldwin, who is the daughter of Stephen Baldwin, wrote. "Happy 27th birthday, you are my favorite human and I’m grateful to be by your side"

The model shared a carousel of photos featuring the couple, which show the pair cuddling, kissing as well as a wedding picture that reads, "Till Death Do Us Part."

Ahead of his 27th birthday, Bieber took to social media on Friday to announce the title and details of his upcoming album, "Justice," noting that he hopes this album will "provide comfort" for his listeners in this "broken planet."

The album is set to feature tracks including "Holy" featuring Chance the Rapper and "Lonely" featuring Benny Blanco. The album will also feature "Anyone," for which Bieber released the second music video for in late January.

The black-and-white music video, which features Baldwin, includes moments between the couple that the singer captured during their road trip together amid the pandemic.

"Justice" is set to be released on March 19th.