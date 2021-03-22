Gwyneth Paltrow reflects on Chris Martin split: ‘I never wanted to get divorced’

Gwyneth Paltrow is opening up about her divorce from Chris Martin.

Appearing on the "Anna Faris is Unqualified" podcast on Monday, the "Shakespeare in Love" actress, 48, reflected on her split from the Coldplay frontman, 44.

"I never wanted to get divorced," Paltrow admitted on the podcast. "I never wanted to not be married to the father of my kids, theoretically. But I have learned more about myself through that process than I could have imagined."

"And because I focused on accountability, I was then able to find the most amazing man and build something that I've never had before with Brad [Falchuk], my husband," she continued.

Paltrow also spoke about her relationship with Falchuk.

"We were friends first for a long time and once I was like, 'Are we going to date? Is this happening?'" the actress revealed. "I was scared because he is a person who demands presence and intimacy and communication in a way that I just didn't know how to [do]."

"I like to fight by shutting down… I leave the room," she continued. "And he's like, 'No,' he's like, 'Absolutely not. We are sitting down and we are figuring this out.' And he demands that I am honest with myself in a way that is hard for me but which really helps me grow."

Paltrow couldn't help but gush over Falchuk's "amazing qualities" as well.

"It was like being with some kind of jiu-jitsu master where they're like, 'I'm going to make you see your own stuff so you can win and advance,'" she said.

Paltrow and Martin got married in 2003. The couple split in 2014 and finalized their divorce in 2016. They share kids: Apple, 16, and Moses, 14.

The actress later married Falchuk in 2018.