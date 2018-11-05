‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ star Angela Simmons pays tribute to ex-fiance who was shot, killed in Atlanta

“Growing Up Hip Hop” star Angela Simmons paid tribute to her former fiancé Sutton Tennyson on Sunday after he was shot and killed in Atlanta over the weekend.

Simmons — who is the daughter of Run-D.M.C. member and rap legend Rev. Run and niece of record producer Russell Simmons — said she was “hurting” from the sudden death of Tennyson, who was shot and killed just before 5 p.m. Saturday outside of a home in southwest Atlanta.

“Thank you for leaving behind my greatest gift. I’m hurting. I’m numb. Thank you for the out pouring of love everyone. I cant believe I’m even saying Rest In Peace Sutton. I promise to hold SJ down in every way I promise,” Simmons wrote on Instagram along with a photo of Tennyson and their 2-year-old son, Sutton Joseph.

She shared several photos on her Instagram Story and a second post of her toddler son watching a video of Tennyson.

“Reflecting. He keeps replaying it RIP Sutton,” she captioned the post.

A 37-year-old man was found dead inside an open garage on Saturday, police said in a statement to Fox News. Preliminary information found that two men got into an argument on the driveway before the shooter opened fire, striking Tennyson several times.

“The suspect sped from the scene in a car,” Atlanta police said.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office identified Tennyson as the victim. Atlanta Police Department’s homicide unit is investigating the shooting.

Simmons, 31, and Tennyson, 37, announced they were engaged in April 2016, five months after they welcomed their son. Simmons announced they split last December in an Instagram post about moving on from what “isn’t healthy” for her and becoming a single mother.