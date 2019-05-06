Gronk’s girlfriend posts steamy dance video with her ‘fav dance partner’

Camille Kostek, the Sports Illustrated model, posted a steamy dance video on Instagram Sunday with a choreographer who she playfully called her favorite dance partner.

The 27-year-old, who is dating ex-NFL great Rob Gronkowski, recently made an appearance at the Billboard Music Awards. While Gronk looked dapper in his checkered light-blue suit, it was his model gal pal that stole the show in a fitted white midi-dress that featured a corset-inspired bodice. In a second photo from the red carpet, the couple opted for a more serious pose.

She identified the dancer in the video as Shane Bruce, who identifies himself as a dancer and choreographer. Bruce is followed by 54, 000. Kostek is followed by 551,000.

The 27-year-old Kostek recently opened up to Fox News about her romance with the athlete, 29.

“I am such a private person,” she told us last year. “It was hard at first when people would send articles with my name on it. It’s an overwhelming feeling to read something that you have no control over.

Last month Kostek had a run-in with body-shamers and addressed the cruel comments in an online post.

“I can’t begin to explain how many rude comments I got after I posted this photo about my body. But for the women who I was able to help love who they are more from it, I post without hesitation for myself and for YOU,” Kostek posted on Instagram at the time.