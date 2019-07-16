Grimes reveals she underwent ‘experimental surgery’ to eliminate blue light from her vision

Grimes may or may not be trolling us all at this point.

The Canadian music artist who has a storied history with Elon Musk chose an interesting way to share her training regimen with her fans.

In partnership with Adidas, Grimes – whose real name is Claire Boucher – shared an eclectic image to Instagram which shows her kneeling on a summit rock while looking up to the blue and gray skies as her multi-colored blond hair blows ever so graciously in the wind.

With a lengthy caption to boot, Grimes claimed she underwent a procedure that eliminated her ability to even see blue light at all.

“I have also eliminated all blue light from my vision through an experimental surgery that removes the top film of my eyeball and replaces it with an orange ultra-flex polymer that my friend and I made in the lab this past winter as a means to cure seasonal depression,” Grimes wrote in the second-to-last stanza.

Commenters immediately flocked to the “Genesis” singer’s post to respond, with one user writing, “The thing is I can’t tell which parts of this are serious and which aren’t,” and another asking, “But are you joining us on Area 51 tho?”

“What did elon do to u,” another inquiring mind asked Grimes.

Additionally, the 31-year-old explained with intense jargon that her training is a “360 approach.” “I first maintain a healthy cellular routine where I maximize the function of my mitochondria with supplements such as NAD+, Acetyl L-Carnitine, Magnesium, etc. This helps promote ATP and it’s incredibly visceral,” she said.

“From that point I spend 2-4 hours in my deprivation tank, this allows me to “astro-glide” to other dimensions - past, present, and future.”

Grimes continued: “In the afternoons I do a 1-2 hour sword fighting session with my trainer, James Lew, we go over the fundamentals that work the obliques, core stabilizes, and triceps as well as a few tricks. To wind down from this I spend 30-45 minutes on an inclined hike at roughly 4-4.5 miles per hour, arguably the most efficient workout.”

Grimes also went on to discuss more unusual wellness practices.

“I then spend 45 minutes stretching before heading into the studio where my mind and body are functioning at peak level, with a neuroplastic goal between 57.5 and 71.5 AphC’s (which is my preferred range for my blood type). I’ve outfitted my studio with the highest grade of red light. It is pretty much 1000 sqf IR Sauna.”

“Hana then comes over and we do a screaming session for 20-25 minutes while I slow boil the honey tea that maximizes vocal proficiency.”

However, the last step in getting fit with Grimes may be the most important. “I got to bed with a humidifier on,” she wrote.

English fashion designer Stella McCartney also shared a different photo of Grimes from her Adidas shoot along with a glowing message to the newest face of the sports apparel brand.

“We are excited to unveil our adidas by Stella McCartney campaign, as trailblazing artist @Grimes shouts loud for change in our sustainable new collection,” wrote McCarthy.

“Grimes is the perfect embodiment of the adidas by Stella McCartney core values. She is passionate and outspoken about protecting the planet, and a true trailblazer for pushing creative boundaries and inspiring women to unlock their potential in all aspects of their lives.”