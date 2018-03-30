Great Scott Cutaneo's Hit of the Party Bean Salad
Great Scott Cutaneo, chef and owner of the restaurant Equus, wants you to celebrate the end of summer with a quick and easy recipe for your cookout:
• Hit of the Party Bean Salad
Ingredients:
2 Avocados chopped
1 ½ Red Peppers chopped
2 cans White Shoe Peg Corn (Drained)
2 cans Black Beans (Drained and rinsed)
3/4 cup Red Onion chopped
1 Tomato chopped
Juice of a whole lime
Fresh Cilantro finely chopped
Dried Cumin
Sea Salt and White Pepper
Red Wine Vinegar
Olive Oil
Method:
Add all the ingredients to a large bowl and gently mix (refrigeration is optional)
— For more information, visit: equustavern.com