‘Grandmama from Tennessee’ refuses to let Hollywood change her after becoming sitcom star

Leanne Morgan is reflecting on her journey from small-town southern grandmother to sitcom star.

The 59-year-old, who was raised in rural Tennessee, always dreamed of becoming a comedian. However, she put her career aspirations on the backburner to prioritize her family life with her husband Chuck Morgan and their three children while occasionally performing at local corporate functions and charity events.

In 2019, Morgan was about to accept that she had no real future in comedy when she unexpectedly became a viral sensation and found mainstream Hollywood success in her 50s. Morgan's first Netflix comedy special, "I’m Every Woman," was released in 2023, and her mix of relatable humor and southern charm made her a hit with viewers.

Since then, she made her acting debut in the 2025 romantic comedy "You're Cordially Invited," starring Reese Witherspoon and Will Farrell, embarked on a sold-out comedy tour and published a book, "What in the World?! A Southern Woman's Guide to Laughing at Life's Unexpected Curveballs and Beautiful Blessings."

The actress, who lives in Knoxville, Tennessee, is now starring in her new self-titled Netflix sitcom "Leanne," which she co-created with Chuck Lorre and Susan McMartin.

During an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Morgan, who describes herself as a "Grandmama from Tennessee," opened up about how she is still learning to stand her ground while staying true to her southern roots and refusing to let Hollywood change her.

Morgan recalled how she had previously been approached about creating sitcoms, but the deals ultimately fell through as those involved didn't have a strong understanding of her brand.

"With all those deals, I worked with precious people but I’d know in my heart, like, this is not how we are in the south," Morgan told the outlet. "This is not how church people are. This is not how my family is. But when you want something so bad… And they’ll tell you, ‘We love you,' but then they want to change you. Hollywood people can’t help it."

"And I don’t blame ’em, they don’t know my world," she continued. "With this sitcom, at first, they were trying to find their footing, and I was freaked out, but then I thought, 'I’ve got to give them grace. They’re trying to learn me just like I am them.’"

"And I was finally able to get to a place where at the beginning of every week, I could [read through a script and] go, ‘We wouldn’t say that,’ or ‘This isn’t what would happen.’ So, I’m finally getting the guts, honey."

While speaking with the Hollywood Reporter, Morgan explained that she previously hadn't received much feedback on how to hone her material since she was focused on her family and couldn't spend much time on the comedy circuit.

"I was raising these children first," she said. "I wasn’t out here grinding. I was doing corporate [gigs] for men that make carpet fiber. They probably spent more on the shrimp than they did on me."

Though she was grateful to have an outlet for her comedy, Morgan said that her corporate gigs were "horrible."

"They suck the life out of you," she recalled. "These men have been playing golf all day, they’re tired, they’ve probably had alcohol, and I’m up there talking about going on Weight Watchers and how I don’t like low-cut panties."

Morgan recalled that she was repeatedly rejected by the mainstream comedy world because the industry was seeking "edgy" comedians, and she was perceived as "mom centric."

"When I was trying to audition for Aspen or Montreal [comedy festivals] or when Comedy Central would come through, they wanted edgy, and I was in a kitten heel and a pant with a bird on it, talking about how somebody doodied on a T-ball field. They’d say, 'Oh, she’s not edgy. She’s a mom comic.'" Morgan remembered.

"But people in clubs always booked me," she added. "They’d go, ‘Keep going. You’re unique.’"

"Now, Hollywood? Hollywood loves that mom in the kitten heel. They’d see my new 45 minutes and say, ‘You’ve written a sitcom!’ Then I’d get there and they’d go, 'Let’s make your husband a Hispanic man.' And don’t get me wrong, I love Hispanic men. God forbid something happens to [husband] Chuck Morgan, I’m dating a Latino man," Morgan said.

"But they’d switch everything up — ‘Let’s make your daughter on dope, or she wants to make it in a country music and she’s on ecstasy’ — and I’d be like, ‘Have y’all watched my act?!’"

Though circumstances prevented Morgan from pursuing her dreams until later in life, she told the Hollywood Reporter that she had no regrets about her choices.

"I was meant to raise my children and I think it’s the best thing that ever happened," she said. "So many more people can relate to me because I did raise these children and I have gone to Weight Watchers and I don’t like my stomach and my husband gets on my nerves."

Morgan recalled that her chance at success in the industry finally arrived during the pandemic when people who were craving authenticity resonated with her material.

"COVID-19 happened and people wanted to connect with people who were real, and there I was on the back porch talking about fixing my mama something that she could eat after her stroke," Morgan recalled. "And that’s me. I talk about taking care of elderly parents, launching children, menopause, and it was a niche that nobody was filling."

During her interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Morgan explained that while she candidly tackles many aspects of everyday life in her comedy, she prefers to steer clear of politics.

"Honey, if you want to talk about fingernail polish or a spray tan, I’m good at that," she said. "I wouldn’t know how to talk about politics."

In addition, Morgan noted that her approach was inspired by another southern icon.

"I’ve also had my Dolly Parton to look up to, and, like her, I just don’t want anybody to feel uncomfortable," Morgan said.

Morgan told the Hollywood Reporter that it took some time for Netflix to recognize her potential, but the streaming platform eventually went all in. Along with "Leanne," Morgan confirmed that she also has two additional comedy specials in the works at Netflix following the success of "I’m Every Woman."

"It took ’em a while, but then I got some big guns in my camp who could say, 'Y’all don’t have anybody like her,'" she recalled. " I ended up leasing my first [hour] to them, and they’ve been so precious to me.

"I just shot my second one for them, and I’ve got a deal for a third in 2027," she continued. "And then they gave me this show — me and Chuck Lorre walked in there and I said something about having a weak pelvic floor. I was nervous, and they were basically like, ‘What do you want to do? We’ll do it.’"

The 16-episode Netflix series stars Morgan as Leanne, whose "life takes an unexpected turn when her husband of 33 years leaves her for another woman," according to a logline for the show.

"Starting over when you’re a grandmother and in menopause isn’t exactly what she had in mind, but with the help of her family she will navigate this new chapter with grace, dignity and jello salad."

Morgan told the Hollywood Reporter that she and Lorre, the creator behind the mega-hit sitcoms "Two and a Half Men" and "The Big Bang Theory," initially envisioned "Leanne" as a single-camera comedy.

"But Netflix said, ‘Would y’all please consider doing a multicam and bringing that [format] back?’ I thought, ‘Don’t put that burden on me.’ Then they said, ‘We’ll greenlight it right now if you do.'" Morgan recalled.

In an interview with the Netflix outlet Tudum, Morgan weighed in on the challenges of adapting her stand-up routine to a sitcom format with a live studio audience.

"This is something I’ve dreamed of since I was a little girl, and it was just as exciting as I imagined," she said. "Learning a new medium was definitely a challenge — memorizing new scripts every week was totally new for me — but I loved it. As a stand-up, the comedic timing felt natural, and filming in front of a live audience was especially comfortable. By the end of the season, it really felt like home."

While "Leanne" is loosely based on Morgan's life, the show is not autobiographical. Unlike her character, who is a recent divorcee, Morgan is happily married to her husband Chuck, whom she wed in 1993. The couple share three children: Charlie, Maggie and Tess.

Morgan told the Hollywood Reporter that it was Lorre's idea to make the show a fictionalized version of her life.

"He didn’t want to base it on my real family, and he liked the idea of starting over because it’s a theme that people can relate to," Morgan said. "I balked at first, but I think it’s the smartest thing we did because I really would’ve felt protective over my children, my grandchildren and Chuck Morgan."

"And years ago, I met a showrunner on ‘Reba,’ and that was based on [Reba McEntire’s] real life, and she got very protective," she added. "It wasn’t a good thing."

Morgan recalled that her husband has only taken issue with one of her jokes in all of her years performing stand-up.

"There was only one time that he said to me, ‘Do not say that,’" she shared. "When I first got started, I’d breast fed a bunch of kids and I wanted to get my breast done, and I said [on stage], ‘I want my breasts done, but it’s been a bad year in the mobile home industry.’"

She continued, "Chuck Morgan was in the mobile home industry, and he said to me, ‘I will always take care of you. I could write a check for your breasts right now. I don’t want anybody to think I cannot provide for you.’"

"That is his purpose, and I never said anything like that again."

During a July 2025 interview on "Today," Morgan shared that Jerry Seinfeld boosted her confidence when she was having doubts about her ability to headline a sitcom.

"He said, 'Leanne, you go in front of thousands of people every night, you can make them laugh for over an hour. You know what you're doing, you know what's funny, you can do this,'" Morgan recalled Seinfeld telling her.

"I know that sounds simple, but it gave me the confidence to think, ‘Okay, I can do a sitcom,’" she added.

While speaking with the Hollywood Reporter, Morgan shared another piece of advice that she received from Seinfeld.

"I’ve texted everybody I know that’s had a TV show, like, ‘What if people don’t like it?’ But Jerry Seinfeld said to me, "Honey, get ready to worry the rest of your life. That’s just part of it,'" she said.