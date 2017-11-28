Grammy Awards 2018 nominees and show information

The 2018 Grammys will take place Sunday night and anticipation for the star-filled affair is increasing.

Red carpet coverage will begin in the lead-up to the awards show, before stars such as Elton John and Miley Cyrus take the stage at the New York City ceremony.

The 2018 Grammys also marks the show’s return to the Big Apple after it moved to Los Angeles in 2004.

Read on for a look at the 60th annual Grammy Awards.

How can I watch the Grammys?

You can tune in at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS to watch the Grammys, which will be hosted by comedian James Corden for the second year.

“Entertainment Tonight” hosts Kevin Frazier and Nancy O’Dell and “ET” correspondent Keltie Knight will host the one-hour “GRAMMY Red Carpet Live,” which will start at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Who’s performing?

Pop singers Lady Gaga and Pink, rapper Childish Gambino and country group Little Big Town are among the artists slated to perform. Broadway stars Patti LuPone and Ben Platt also are expected to take the stage.

Other stars who have been announced include country singers Emmylou Harris and Chris Stapleton, rocker Sting, pop star Bruno Mars, rapper Cardi B and Latin artists Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee.

DJ Khaled also is set to take the stage alongside pop superstar Rihanna and singer Bryson Tiller for a special joint performance.

Country stars Eric Church, Maren Morris and Brothers Osborne — who all performed at Las Vegas’ Route 91 Harvest Festival, the target of an October 2017 mass shooting — will collaborate on a tribute for victims killed at various live music events, according to the Recording Academy.

Who has the most nominations?

Jay-Z, who was nominated for eight awards: Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap/Sung Performance, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Album and Best Music Video.

Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars garnered seven and six nominations, respectively. Lamar beat out Jay-Z on Sunday afternoon in one category, winning best music video.

JAY-Z LEADS GRAMMY NOMINATIONS WITH 8

Who is up for Best New Artist?

Alessia Cara, Khalid, Lil Uzi Vert, Julia Michaels and SZA are up for Best New Artist.

Who are the Album of the Year nominees?

The nominees are: Jay-Z’s “4:44,” Childish Gambino’s “Awaken, My Love!,” Kendrick Lamar’s “DAMN.,” Lorde’s “Melodrama,” and Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic.”

Which songs are nominated for Song of the Year?

The Logic tune with Alessia Cara and Khalid, “1-800-273-8255,” Jay-Z’s “4:44,” Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s track with Justin Bieber, “Despacito,” the Julia Michaels song “Issues” and Bruno Mars’ “That’s What I Like” are all included in the category.

GRAMMY SNUBS AND SURPRISES

What are the Record of the Year nominees?

They include Jay-Z’s “The Story of O.J.,” Mars’ top 5 hit, “24K Magic,” Lamar’s No. 1 smash, “HUMBLE.,” Gambino’s “Redbone” and “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber.

What else should I know?

The music industry hasn’t been rocked with as many public allegations of sexual misconduct as Hollywood, but insiders still are seeking to show solidarity with the #MeToo movement.

Music mogul Russell Simmons is perhaps the biggest artist in the industry to be named: 15 women have accused Simmons of sexual misconduct, though the producer has denied all claims, People reported.

Key executives have called on artists and employees to wear a white rose on Sunday in support of “Time’s Up,” the anti-harassment group. Among those artists who already have confirmed they will wear the rose include Dua Lipa and Halsey, who recently read an emotional poem detailing sexual abuse at a Women’s March rally.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.