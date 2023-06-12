Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

'Good Times' actor John Amos hospitalized amid abuse allegations

'Roots' star receiving medical attention in Tennessee as sheriffs investigate alleged crime in Colorado

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for June 12 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for June 12

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Actor John Amos is receiving medical attention in Tennessee after officials in Colorado confirmed the "Good Times" actor "could be a victim of a crime."

"We take allegations of crimes very seriously," the Custer County Sheriff's Office said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital.

"We can confirm that an allegation was made to the Custer County Sheriff's Office that Mr. Amos could be a victim of a crime."

MOTLEY CRUE MANAGER SAYS MICK MARS A VICTIM OF ‘ELDER ABUSE’ AMID TOURING DISPUTE

John Amos smiles at Oscars party

Colorado officials have opened an investigation into allegations that actor John Amos was the victim of abuse. (Arun Nevader)

They added, "We are thoroughly investigating that allegation and have consulted with our partners at the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Department of Human Services. We have also been in contact with Mr. Amos and his attorney."

Amos' daughter, Shannon, initially said her 83-year-old father had been the victim of "elder abuse" and "financial exploitation" in a lengthy Instagram post.

‘GOOD TIMES’ ACTOR JIMMIE WALKER SAYS CANCEL CULTURE WILL BE ‘REALLY ROUGH’ ON COMEDY IN COMING YEARS

She also wrote that she received a call from her father on May 14 in which he said he was "hospitalized in Memphis, Tennessee, in immense pain." Upon reaching him, Shannon wrote, "ICU revealed his life hanging by a thread."

John Amos and Florida Evans perch on a yellow window sill for Good Times promotion

John Amos and Esther Rolle starred as James and Florida Evans on "Good Times." (CBS Photo Archives)

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR INSTAGRAM POST

"Mr. Amos has been a beloved member of our community for many years. He has also been an ardent supporter of our community and this sheriff's office," the release said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Sheriffs did not provide additional details or comments about the ongoing criminal investigation.

"While Colorado Revised Statutes do not have a specific charge titled 'elder abuse,' there are other underlying crimes in Colorado that would commonly be perpetrated," the sheriff's office noted.

John Amos holds a microphone while speaking to a crowd

John Amos found fame on "Good Times" and "Coming to America." (Neilson Barnard)

Criminal negligence, assault, robbery, theft, caretaker neglect, sexual assault and exploitation were each listed as examples of crimes.

"Additionally, there is a penalty enhancement for certain crimes against victims aged 70 or older," the statement said. "We want to send our well wishes to Mr. Amos and hope that he has a speedy recovery."

Amos starred as James Evans Sr. on "Good Times" and also had regular roles on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," "Hunter," "The West Wing" and "Men in Trees."

He has three projects in the works, including "The Last Rifleman" with Pierce Brosnan and "Capture the Flag" with Dick Van Dyke, Louis Gossett Jr. and Barry Corbin.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tracy Wright is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to tracy.wright@fox.com.

Trending