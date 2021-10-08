'Good Times' actor Jimmie Walker says cancel culture will be 'really rough' on comedy in coming years

"Good Times" actor Jimmie Walker believes cancel culture is certainly having an impact on the comedy industry.

In a video obtained exclusively by Fox News, the 74-year-old actor and comedian spoke about today's increasingly sensitive climate and just what it means for comedians performing standup who are now left wondering if one wrong joke could ruin their careers.

"I think that comedy is going to be really rough for the next few years," Walker said.

He also shared whether or not he thinks comedy icon Dave Chappelle will suffer following the recent calls from critics to pull his new special "The Closer" from Netflix.

DAVE CHAPPELLE, POST-NETFLIX CONTROVERSY, DECLARES THAT HE HAS NO WORRIES ABOUT GETTING CANCELED: 'I LOVE IT'

"Chappelle is lucky he's in a great position. I wish him the best of luck. He's obviously very talented, he's made a lot of money and that's going to help him tremendously. That'll help him get past the cancel culture," Walker said.

He added: "I'm happy that he's doing what he's doing in terms of continuing on. That's what I'll say about that."

Walker went on to say that it's already apparent that high-profile figures poking fun in a public way have to water down their jokes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think we're at a point that you can't make jokes about certain things. It's going to change the whole face of comedy. I've said it onstage but you'll never see another ‘M*A*S*H,' you'll never see another ‘Jeffersons,’ you'll never see another ‘All in the Family.’ Those days are over, ladies and gentlemen, so I guess we'l have to change up."

Walker's comments came amid Chappelle delivering his own fresh take on cancel culture at a performance in Los Angeles on Thursday night. Speaking to the criticism his recent special received from LGBTQ+ activists and organizations like GLAAD and the National Black Justice Coalition, Chappelle said, "If this is what being canceled is about, I love it."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"This is the kindness conspiracy," he said, later adding that he believes Americans "have to trust one another."