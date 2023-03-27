Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Dick Van Dyke details car accident injuries, says he ‘did a face plant’ into steering wheel

The accident in Malibu earlier this month only involved the 97-year-old actor

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
close
Dick Van Dyke discusses his injuries after car accident Video

Dick Van Dyke discusses his injuries after car accident

After getting into a car accident in Malibu, Dick Van Dyke joked about the injuries he sustained from the crash and revealed what happened.

Earlier this month, legendary entertainer Dick Van Dyke was involved in a single-car accident in Malibu, California, sustaining moderate injuries.

This weekend, Van Dyke was business as usual, being his jovial-self and even cracking jokes at his own expense.

When asked how he was doing in the wake of the accident, Van Dyke said, "Pretty good. I'm sore all over!"

"The airbags did not deploy, so I just did a face plant right in the steering wheel," he said of the crash.

DICK VAN DYKE INVOLVED IN SINGLE-CAR ACCIDENT IN CALIFORNIA

Dick Van Dyke was seen with his wife Arlene in Malibu, CA after sustaining injuries from a car accident.

Dick Van Dyke was seen with his wife Arlene in Malibu, CA after sustaining injuries from a car accident. (Splash/Coleman-Rayner)

Arriving at an office with his wife Arlene Silver, Van Dyke confirmed that he did sustain some injuries.

"I have two stitches here," he said showing the stitches on his lower lip. "Other than that, just made me a little dumber, I guess,"he joked.

Dick Van Dyke pointed to the stitches in his lip.

Dick Van Dyke pointed to the stitches in his lip. (Splash/Coleman-Rayner)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The "Mary Poppins" star reiterated he was doing okay after the accident, and went on to make a comment about his age.

"I'm 97. All my friends are dead," he told cameras. "I'm still having fun."

Dick Van Dyke says his wife, Arlene Silver has been taking good care of him since his accident.

Dick Van Dyke says his wife, Arlene Silver has been taking good care of him since his accident. (Paul Morigi)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He also praised his wife of 11 years, saying she was taking good care of him. Silver is 46 years his junior. 

Van Dyke has previously attributed his youthfulness to his "genes" as well as his wife.

"Having a beautiful young wife half my age to take care of me — that works," he told Yahoo! Entertainment last month. 

The couple first met in 2006 and were friends for years. They married in 2012.

"My positive attitude, I get that from my wife," Van Dyke told the outlet.

L-R: Host Nick Cannon and Dick Van Dyke in the season nine premiere episode of "The Masked Singer." 

L-R: Host Nick Cannon and Dick Van Dyke in the season nine premiere episode of "The Masked Singer."  (Michael Becker/FOX )

Van Dyke also recently caused a stir when he was unmasked on Fox's "The Masked Singer."  

He was singing as the Gnome, and as he revealed his identity host Nick Cannon remarked, "We are in the presence of an icon, ladies and gentlemen." 

The audience and the panel of judges seemed stunned to see the legendary actor on stage. Nicole Scherzinger burst into tears as the rest of the panel, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong, stood on the desk for a standing ovation.

When Van Dyke was asked what it was like being the Gnome he replied, "It was real dark in there…you couldn't see anything." 

"I just loved it that they thought I was Robert De Niro," he added laughing.

Fox News Digital's Lori Bashian contributed to this report

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

Trending