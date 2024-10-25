‘Golden Bachelorette’ Joan Vassos calls out Martha Stewart after brutal diss about men on show

"The Golden Bachelorette" Joan Vassos is defending the men on the dating show after Martha Stewart brutally dissed the contestants.

Vassos, 61, said she sent Stewart, 83, a direct message about her comments about "The Golden Bachelorette" men after Stewart declared the contestants aren’t attractive enough.

"I DM’d her last night. … I said dating is hard out there, and I had a great group of guys. She doesn’t know them like I know them," Vassos told Access Hollywood.

"I got to know the inside of them as well as the outside and both are wonderful."

Her comments come after the culinary guru said she wouldn’t join the reality TV franchise.

During Sunday's episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Stewart said she wanted nothing to do with the show – even for $1 million per episode.

Cohen asked Stewart if she would be interested in appearing on the show.

"Absolutely not," she replied.

Cohen then asked if she would do it for money, and Stewart quickly said she was unimpressed with the male prospects.

"No, the guys aren’t hot enough," Stewart said.

Stewart was joined by Snoop Dogg during the appearance on "Watch What Happens Live," and the rapper chimed in on his friend's reasoning.

"It ain't about money. It's about how hot the guys are," he joked.

"The Golden Bachelorette" debuted its first season Sept. 18, following the first season of "The Golden Bachelor." Ex-contestant Joann Vassos is the current bachelorette who gets to know 25 eligible suitors throughout the course of the season.

In September, Vassos told Fox News Digital she told a few lies to her family about the process.

"They were very adamant about me [not] kissing men on TV and about fantasy suites. So, that was like super embarrassing for them," Vassos told Fox News Digital at the time.

"But, you know, I said I wouldn't kiss anybody. And we all knew that was a lie. So, oh well," she added with a laugh.

In March, Kathie Lee Gifford told Fox News Digital she was offered the role as "The Golden Bachelorette" but declined. She said she had no interest in joining the franchise.

"Here's the thing. You know what you get when you get in a hot tub? Diseases, diseases," Gifford said. "And you know what happens when you start kissing on people that you have no idea where their lips have been? It's just dumb. So, until you have a trust with someone … they don't give you much time before they want you in the hot tub.

"I've talked to the producers about it, and they said, ‘We realized it would be a different kind of show if you do it.’ I said, ‘Uhhh yeah!’ So, I don't see it happening."

