The Bachelorette

‘Golden Bachelorette’ Joan Vassos calls out Martha Stewart after brutal diss about men on show

Stewart, 83, previously slammed the 'Golden Bachelorette' men as not 'hot enough'

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
"The Golden Bachelorette" Joan Vassos is defending the men on the dating show after Martha Stewart brutally dissed the contestants. 

Vassos, 61, said she sent Stewart, 83, a direct message about her comments about "The Golden Bachelorette" men after Stewart declared the contestants aren’t attractive enough.

"I DM’d her last night. … I said dating is hard out there, and I had a great group of guys. She doesn’t know them like I know them," Vassos told Access Hollywood.

MARTHA STEWART WOULD DECLINE 'THE GOLDEN BACHELORETTE' SINCE 'THE GUYS AREN'T HOT ENOUGH'

golden bachelorette, martha stewart

Joan Vassos, the first "Golden Bachelorette," defended the men on the reality TV show after Martha Stewart gave her honest opinion of the contestants. (Disney/Ramona Rosales/Getty Images)

"I got to know the inside of them as well as the outside and both are wonderful."

"I got to know the inside of them as well as the outside and both are wonderful."

— Joan Vassos

Her comments come after the culinary guru said she wouldn’t join the reality TV franchise. 

During Sunday's episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Stewart said she wanted nothing to do with the show – even for $1 million per episode. 

Martha Stewart Snoop Dogg

Stewart was joined by Snoop Dogg during their appearance on "Watch What Happens Live," when she dissed the men on "The Golden Bachelorette." (Getty Images)

'GOLDEN BACHELORETTE' REVEALED AS JOAN VASSOS: 5 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT 61-YEAR-OLD GRANDMOTHER

Cohen asked Stewart if she would be interested in appearing on the show.

"Absolutely not," she replied.

Cohen then asked if she would do it for money, and Stewart quickly said she was unimpressed with the male prospects.

"No, the guys aren’t hot enough," Stewart said.

Stewart was joined by Snoop Dogg during the appearance on "Watch What Happens Live," and the rapper chimed in on his friend's reasoning.

"It ain't about money. It's about how hot the guys are," he joked.

Joan Vassos holding a rose on The Golden Bachelorette

Joan Vassos is the first "Golden Bachelorette." (Disney/Gilles Mingasson)

"The Golden Bachelorette" debuted its first season Sept. 18, following the first season of "The Golden Bachelor." Ex-contestant Joann Vassos is the current bachelorette who gets to know 25 eligible suitors throughout the course of the season.

WATCH: ‘THE GOLDEN BACHELORETTE’ STAR HAD TO LIE TO FAMILY ABOUT KISSING CONTESTANTS ON THE SHOW

In September, Vassos told Fox News Digital she told a few lies to her family about the process. 

"They were very adamant about me [not] kissing men on TV and about fantasy suites. So, that was like super embarrassing for them," Vassos told Fox News Digital at the time.

Joan Vassos and Gerry Turner holding a rose together

Vassos was on the inaugural season of "The Golden Bachelor" with Gerry Turner. (ABC/John Fleenor)

KATHIE LEE GIFFORD TURNED DOWN ‘GOLDEN BACHELORETTE’: ‘NOT MUCH TIME BEFORE THEY WANT YOU IN THE HOT TUB'

"But, you know, I said I wouldn't kiss anybody. And we all knew that was a lie. So, oh well," she added with a laugh.

In March, Kathie Lee Gifford told Fox News Digital she was offered the role as "The Golden Bachelorette" but declined. She said she had no interest in joining the franchise.

Kathie Lee Gifford posing on the red carpet

In March, Kathie Lee Gifford told Fox News Digital she was offered the role as "The Golden Bachelorette" but declined. (Mike Pont/WireImage)

"Here's the thing. You know what you get when you get in a hot tub? Diseases, diseases," Gifford said. "And you know what happens when you start kissing on people that you have no idea where their lips have been? It's just dumb. So, until you have a trust with someone … they don't give you much time before they want you in the hot tub.

"I've talked to the producers about it, and they said, ‘We realized it would be a different kind of show if you do it.’ I said, ‘Uhhh yeah!’ So, I don't see it happening."

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash contributed to this report.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

